Castle Hill Inn introduces ‘Aurelia’, a new fine dining restaurant
Formerly known as The Dining Room at Castle Hill, Aurelia is now open with imaginative dishes utilizing Newport’s local bounty of produce, seafood, and artisanal producers
Aquidneck Island Romancing: 30 ways to treat your partner for Valentine’s Day, all uniquely from Newport County
Mix and match your way to a perfect date night, week, or month as you shower your loved ones with love, appreciation, and admiration.
Newport Live will present Reverend Robert Jones, Sr. at the Jamestown Arts Center on Feb 10
A unforgettable performance celebrating the Blues, Black History Month, and the Reverend’s Nationally Recognized Storytelling
Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns outlines 2024 legislative priorities
Rhode Island Foundation offers $5,000 travel grants for students
Middletown Public Schools seeks community input on superintendent search
Newport man arrested on drug charges
Newport Police Department Arrest and Dispatch Log for Tuesday, January 30.
Rhode Island lawmakers propose increasing eligibility and maximum credit for circuit breaker tax credit
Rhode Island PBS invites Jamestown residents to participate in creating 'Our Town: Jamestown'
What Sold? A look at Newport County’s recent real estate transactions
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: Jan. 29 - 30
