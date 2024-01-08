The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live one-on-one conversation at 4 pm on Monday, January 8. Mayor Xay will be joining What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore and taking your questions on all things Newport, including what’s going on at Easton’s Beach, the Rogers High School construction project, and more.
Meet DJ! A playful pup looking for a home
Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is looking for a home for DJ, a friendly and playful mixed-breed dog
Puddingstone Music Series will present its next concert, ‘Celli for Two’, on Jan. 28
Like the previous three concerts, this performance will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable 19th-century-style salon.
Save The Bay appoints Topher Hamblett to executive director seat
Hamblett has been employed by the environmental nonprofit for 30 years, primarily as its director of advocacy
Lobster fishers sue to block monitoring laws designed to help save a rare whale
A group of lobster fishermen has sued fishing regulators in federal court, claiming that new electronic monitoring requirements designed to protect rare whales are unconstitutional.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +3.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
401Gives registration is open to all Rhode Island nonprofits
The state’s largest philanthropic effort in support of the nonprofit sector returns on April 1 for its 5th Anniversary
Obituary: Matthew Kusinitz
April 8, 1952 – November 21, 2023
Bill Belichick under contract, would take lesser role in personnel matters as Kraft meeting looms
Bill Belichick is open to letting someone else handle personnel duties if he remains with the New England Patriots.
Two arrested in Newport over the weekend
One arrest made on Saturday, another on Sunday.
What’s Up in Newport: Monday, January 8
Here’s a look at What’s Up out there today; plus all of the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy in Health Care Times Two
A friend in her sixties called to ask if she should take the new RSV vaccine, which is being heavily promoted to people over sixty. That it is being so heavily promoted is driving me a little crazy.
What Sold? A look at 13 Recent Real Estate Transactions in Newport County.
Embarking on the new year has brought with it a baker’s dozen of real estate transactions in Newport County.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
A LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S UP ON TUESDAY
