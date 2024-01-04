The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Newport Pickleball to open in former Island Cinemas 10 location this summer; “Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Feb. 2
“Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Feb. 2
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Announces Premiere Date for ‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’
Newport Police arrest three individuals for various offenses
Newport Police Department Arrest Logs: January 3-4, 2023
Newport Pickleball to open in former Island Cinemas 10 location this summer
Newport Pickleball, which is spearheaded by entrepreneurs John Theberge and Chuck Irving, promises to be a game-changer for the region’s thriving pickleball and recreation community.
Winter Storm Watch: 6 to 12 Inches of snow possible for parts of Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts
Winter storm watch issued for parts of New England
No. 23 Providence’s Bryce Hopkins out for the season with torn left ACL
Providence swingman Bryce Hopkins is out for the season with a torn left ACL suffered in the No. 23 Friars’ loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.