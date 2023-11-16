The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
A look at what's up this weekend; Senator DiPalma honored by HARI with 2023 Francis R. Dietz Award for Public Service; and more.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Nov. 17 – 19
Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, Fall Lighthouse Cruises, Newport Pride Gala, and more!
Massachusetts resident admits to participating in a bank fraud scheme targeting a Portsmouth senior
A Worcester, MA, resident appeared in federal court in Providence on Wednesday, November 15, and admitted to participating in a fraud scheme that, among other things, intended to defraud a Portsmouth, RI, senior of $7,500
Governor McKee highlights construction progress on Revolution Wind – Rhode Island and Connecticut’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm
Onshore Cable Work at Quonset Creating 100 Local Union Jobs
30+ local artists support Save The Bay in the 2023 Artists for The Bay Sale
Just in time for the holiday season, Save The Bay’s Artists for The Bay Sale is now open and will run through December 31.
Senator DiPalma honored by HARI with 2023 Francis R. Dietz Award for Public Service
Chairman DiPalma was recognized for his leadership on securing funding in the FY 2023 state budget for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.
