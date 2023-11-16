Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, Fall Lighthouse Cruises, Newport Pride Gala, and more!

A Worcester, MA, resident appeared in federal court in Providence on Wednesday, November 15, and admitted to participating in a fraud scheme that, among other things, intended to defraud a Portsmouth, RI, senior of $7,500

Onshore Cable Work at Quonset Creating 100 Local Union Jobs

Just in time for the holiday season, Save The Bay’s Artists for The Bay Sale is now open and will run through December 31.

Chairman DiPalma was recognized for his leadership on securing funding in the FY 2023 state budget for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.