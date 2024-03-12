The opening will mark the conclusion of a three-year, multi-million dollar renovation, producing a one-of-a-kind facility that will allow guests from near and far “discover the world beneath the waves of Narragansett Bay.”

What’s Up on Wednesday

Weather

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Small Craft Advisory until March 12, 6:00 PM

Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 6:50 pm | 11 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:55 am & 11:22 pm | Low tide at 4:25 am & 4:16 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.1 days, 10% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown reopens for the season on March 14

What’s Up Interview: BaoBao Chen of ‘Small Island, Big Song,’ coming to The Strand in PVD March 15

MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits to take place on March 16

St. Patrick’s Day

AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15

Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day

Newport Police Department announces traffic and parking information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Ride The Wave: Free Uber rides will be offered following Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Special St. Patrick’s Day Eve concert at The JPT will feature a performance by Turas

The luck of the Irish might surface on St. Patrick’s Day, but it evades the Kennedy family, America’s best-known Irish dynasty

10 things to know about the real St. Patrick

The truth about St. Patrick’s Day

