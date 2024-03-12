The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Save The Bay’s new Hamilton Family Aquarium will open on March 28
The opening will mark the conclusion of a three-year, multi-million dollar renovation, producing a one-of-a-kind facility that will allow guests from near and far “discover the world beneath the waves of Narragansett Bay.”
Jake Shimabukuro is coming to The JPT Film & Event Center
Gerry Goldstein: A debate quip we can only dream of
Despite all that’s going on in our turbulent world, much of the current presidential campaign is based on age, but this isn’t the first time that’s happened.
Celebrating 12 years of What’sUpNewp
It’s a tremendous responsibility, but we think we’ve handled it well in our small way over these last twelve years and the decade ahead of us.
Nas to perform with Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at Providence Performing Arts Center
Rep. Cortvriend sponsors bill in Speaker Shekarchi’s housing package
The legislation amends provisions relative to the application of zoning ordinances pertaining to wetland buffers to projects for development, redevelopment, construction or rehabilitation.
International Tennis Hall of Fame launches new digital exhibit showcasing iconic tennis trophies
Special St. Patrick’s Day Eve concert at The JPT will feature a performance by Turas
Ticket Giveaway: Rising star Jax Hollow playing the Jamestown Arts Center Saturday, March 16
Comic – Sour Grapes: Jury Duty
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
What Sold: Take a look at 22 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 6:50 pm | 11 hours and 51 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:55 am & 11:22 pm | Low tide at 4:25 am & 4:16 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.1 days, 10% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Drink + Draw 3 at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Housing Authority at 9 am, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 5 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Safety Subcommittee at 2 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm, Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Cemetery Commission at 7 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown reopens for the season on March 14
What’s Up Interview: BaoBao Chen of ‘Small Island, Big Song,’ coming to The Strand in PVD March 15
MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits to take place on March 16
St. Patrick’s Day
AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15
Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day
Newport Police Department announces traffic and parking information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Ride The Wave: Free Uber rides will be offered following Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Special St. Patrick’s Day Eve concert at The JPT will feature a performance by Turas
The luck of the Irish might surface on St. Patrick’s Day, but it evades the Kennedy family, America’s best-known Irish dynasty
10 things to know about the real St. Patrick
The truth about St. Patrick’s Day
