Drainage work continues with temporary lane shifts along JT Connell South from the JT Connell Connector to Van Zandt Avenue, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pups Parade, Haunted Boat Rides, Treats along the Trails and more

Whether you’re seeking a cozy single-family home, a stylish condominium, or a spacious multi-family property, you’ll find a range of options to consider.

The LPGA Tour and FM Global announced Friday they will be stage a new tournament at TPC Boston that will feature a $3.5 million purse, the largest on the LPGA Tour outside of the majors and the tour championship.

Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways.

The Alliance’s guest will be Kern Maass, the new president of the IYRS School of Technology & Trades. Maass has worked in higher education for the past 20 years, advocating for creative and applied disciplines.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Shortly after World War II, European Jews immigrated to American cities like Boston and were often met with violent antisemitism.

Charges include Conspiracy – Misdemeanor, Shoplifting, Obstructing Officer In Execution of Duty.

The 54-year-old Minnesota congressman finally entered the race himself on Friday in an event outside New Hampshire’s statehouse, saying, “It is time for the torch to be passed to a new generation of American leaders.”

Recent Local Obituaries

May 15, 1939 – October 22, 2023

March 22, 1938 – October 25, 2023

What’s Up This Weekend

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct.30: Seven Seas Mariner

Weather

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: A chance of rain, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Rain, mainly after 7 pm. Low around 50. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Marine Forecast

Tonight: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Saturday Night: NW wind around 8 kt becoming N after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday: NNE wind around 8 kt becoming E in the afternoon. A chance of rain, mainly after 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Sunday Night: ESE wind 6 to 8 kt. Rain, mainly after 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Saturday

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 5:45 pm | 10 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:51 am & 8:14 pm | Low tide at 12:55 am & 1:55 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.8 days, 99% lighting.

Sunday

Sunrise: 7:13 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm | 10 hours and 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:38 am & 9:01 pm | Low tide at 1:34 am & 2:42 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 14.9 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do, Live Music, & Entertainment

On tap this weekend: Harvest Festival at Newport Vineyards, Newport String Project, Taste of Newport, and more.

For the most comprehensive roundup of what’s happening for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, click here → What’s Up in Newport this weekend: October 27 – 29

Happening This Weekend

Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this weekend;

