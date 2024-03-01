The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
Discover all that’s happening around Newport for events, live music, and entertainment this weekend, March 1 – 3, 2024.
CVS and Walgreens plan to start dispensing abortion pill mifepristone soon
CVS Health will start filling prescriptions for mifepristone in Rhode Island and neighboring Massachusetts “in the weeks ahead,” spokeswoman Amy Thibault said Friday.
On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open Houses in Newport County (March 2 – 3)
From charming starter homes to luxury single families, this weekend’s open houses showcase diverse options to suit every lifestyle.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Craft Beer Week, Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner Fundraiser, & more
