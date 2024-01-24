The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
James Beard Awards: Giusto, Andy Teixeira, and Basil Yu are among the 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists
Among the 2024 semifinalists are one restaurant and two chefs from Newport County.
Spring Into Action: Why now is the perfect time to start preparing your home for a busy spring market
From the ideal weather conditions, to a surge in demand, here’s why spring is the opportune time to list your home for sale and make the most of the thriving real estate market.
Salve Regina’s Dance Program explores cultures With ‘Rhythms & Sounds’
Ben Folds will play The Vets in Providence on April 24
Tickets for the concert at The VETS in Providence will be available for purchase starting on Friday, January 26 at 10 am
Beach Road Weekend, MV Concert Series will not be returning to Martha’s Vineyard
Rhode Island Foundation honors three nonprofits as statewide models
One of the recipients partners with Lucy’s Hearth, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Newport to provide personal hygiene products to Newport County’s needy
Rhode Island commission to discuss short-term property rental industry
Seaview Railroad breaks record, transporting over 7,500 cars in 2023
What’s Up Interview: A.J. Croce on ‘Croce Plays Croce’ concert coming to The Vets February 17
Son of legendary singer Jim Croce on his music, his father, and a high-energy tour coming to Providence
