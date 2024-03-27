On WhatsUpNewp.com

Newport School Superintendent joins What’sUpNewp on Wednesday for a live virtual video conversation.

The Middletown Police Department announced on Wednesday, March 27, that they have recovered the body of a missing juvenile.

The Flood Watch is in effect from 2 am on Thursday, March 28, through late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Rhode Island DEM Offers Free Boating Safety Classes for Young People

Middletown Public Library to Offer Free Class on Electronic and Research Tools

Join Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) to “plog” the Newport Rhode Race Marathon course after the runners on April 13! All participants must sign up by April 8.

Senator Euer has introduced the Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act would allow owners of real property, such as a home, to use a document called a transfer on death deed to name a beneficiary who will obtain the title upon the owner’s death without the necessity of probate.

Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Excellence in Business Awards Winners

A robotic dog is being thanked by state police in Massachusetts for helping avert a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a home.

Rhode Island considers reducing school safety drills, focusing on trauma-informed practices

Newport Police arrested two Newport men on various charges on Tuesday, March 25.

Sixteen may be sweet, but it isn’t the only relevant number as the NCAA Tournament heads into the regional semifinals.

Body found in Providence River identified as 44-year-old Newport man

The Gamm presents Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” through April 14 at their theater on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick.

What’s Up on Thursday

Weather

Flood Watch in effect from March 28, 2:00 AM until March 29, 6:00 AM

Thursday: Rain. Patchy fog. High near 51. North wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Rain, patchy fog, low around 39, north wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine

Thursday: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: NNW wind 6 to 11 kt. Rain. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 7:06 pm | 12 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:27 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:58 am & 3:50 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.

