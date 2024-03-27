The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Missing 17-year-old found dead near Newport State Airport
Body pulled from Providence River identified as a 44-year-old Newport man
Middletown Police searching for missing 17-year-old Owen Cameron
What Sold: Look at the 16 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (March 18 - 22)
Exploring challenges while creating a new vision for Newport Schools — WUN’s monthly conversation with Newport’s School Superintendent
Newport School Superintendent joins What’sUpNewp on Wednesday for a live virtual video conversation.
Missing 17-year-old found dead near Newport State Airport
The Middletown Police Department announced on Wednesday, March 27, that they have recovered the body of a missing juvenile.
A Flood Watch has been issued for Newport County
The Flood Watch is in effect from 2 am on Thursday, March 28, through late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Rhode Island DEM offering free boating safety classes for teenagers
Rhode Island DEM Offers Free Boating Safety Classes for Young People
Middletown Public Library to host free class on electronic and research tools
Middletown Public Library to Offer Free Class on Electronic and Research Tools
ERICD seeks volunteers to ‘plog’ and ‘plock’ the Newport Rhode Race Marathon course after the runners
Join Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) to “plog” the Newport Rhode Race Marathon course after the runners on April 13! All participants must sign up by April 8.
Sen. Euer bill would help Rhode Islanders pass on their homes without probate
Senator Euer has introduced the Uniform Real Property Transfer on Death Act would allow owners of real property, such as a home, to use a document called a transfer on death deed to name a beneficiary who will obtain the title upon the owner’s death without the necessity of probate.
Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce announces 2024 Excellence in Business Award winners
Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Excellence in Business Awards Winners
Robotic police dog shot multiple times, credited with avoiding potential bloodshed
A robotic dog is being thanked by state police in Massachusetts for helping avert a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a home.
Rhode Island legislature considers changes to school safety drills
Rhode Island considers reducing school safety drills, focusing on trauma-informed practices
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 26 – 27
Newport Police arrested two Newport men on various charges on Tuesday, March 25.
Here are some numbers that will help you get your March Madness fix for the Sweet 16
Sixteen may be sweet, but it isn’t the only relevant number as the NCAA Tournament heads into the regional semifinals.
Body pulled from Providence River identified as a 44-year-old Newport man
Body found in Providence River identified as 44-year-old Newport man
Theatre Review: ‘Twelfth Night’ at The Gamm Theatre is fun and funny
The Gamm presents Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” through April 14 at their theater on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick.
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Flood Watch in effect from March 28, 2:00 AM until March 29, 6:00 AM
Thursday: Rain. Patchy fog. High near 51. North wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Rain, patchy fog, low around 39, north wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.
Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
Marine
Thursday: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: NNW wind 6 to 11 kt. Rain. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 7:06 pm | 12 hours and 33 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:27 am & 10:42 pm | Low tide at 3:58 am & 3:50 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
10 am: Baby Jam at Portsmouth Free Public Library
2:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Intro to Google Sheets at Newport Public Library
3 pm: AARP Tax Assistance at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Retro Gaming at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: newportFILM Documentary Screening – “FOOD, INC. 2” at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Bob Marley: One Love at 4 pm, newportFILM presents Food, Inc. 2 at 7 pm
Portsmouth VFW: Portsmouth Open Mic at 7 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
Tiverton: Budget Committee at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
City Council Preview: Easton’s Beach, Newport Skatepark on the docket for March 27 meeting
Flo’s Drive-In in Portsmouth opens for the season on March 28
Save The Bay’s new Hamilton Family Aquarium will open on March 28
Middletown hosting Annual Easter Egg Hunt postponed to March 30
Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 23 – 30)
