Newport Job Opportunities: 100+ Open Positions

Whether you’re looking for an egg hunt, a lavish brunch, or a weekend getaway, there’s something to suit every taste and budget.

Here’s a look at 14 Open Houses taking place this weekend in Newport County.

Winner Winner to pop up at Tiny Bar in Providence for Sunday fried chicken extravaganza

37 Howard Street sold for $2,900,000 on March 21, 2024, according to Hogan Associates | Christie’s International Real Estate.

Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.

Flash flooding possible as heavy rain expected in southern New England

The event brought together members of the NWC and NPS community as well as representatives from various government and civilian organizations to explore how political, military, and economic aspects of maritime statecraft can enhance integrated deterrence in U.S.-PRC great power competition around the globe.

Rhode Island lawmakers introduce legislation to ban PFAS chemicals in consumer products

Congressional members introduce bill to close “zombie gun” loophole

The Massachusetts Senate has approved limits on how long homeless families can stay in emergency state shelters as part of an $850 million plan to fund the system at the center of the migrant crisis.

Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 21 – 22

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up this Weekend

Here’s a look at what’s up for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, March 22 – 24, 2024.

On The Market: A look at this weekend’s open houses in Newport County (March 23 – 24)

Newport Classical to present bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel on March 22

Chris Spedding Trio with Anton Fig playing Colony House Friday, March 22

Newport Contemporary Ballet to present ‘Shifting Light’

‘Second Time Around’ opens at the Jamestown Arts Center

Newport Live to present the Chris Spedding Trio on March 23 at Colony House