The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
Now Hiring: 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now; Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Trending Now
Wharf Fish House + Tiki Bar is adding a second-floor deck, third-floor balcony
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 20 - 21
City of Newport breaks ground on Wellington Ave Tide Gate project
Portside at 22 Bowen's will have a new look when it opens this season
The Latest
Now Hiring: 100+ jobs available in the Newport area right now
Newport Job Opportunities: 100+ Open Positions
Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
Whether you’re looking for an egg hunt, a lavish brunch, or a weekend getaway, there’s something to suit every taste and budget.
On The Market: A look at this weekend’s open houses in Newport County (March 23 – 24)
Here’s a look at 14 Open Houses taking place this weekend in Newport County.
Buckets & Bubbles: Winner Winner to pop up at Tiny Bar in Providence on March 24
Winner Winner to pop up at Tiny Bar in Providence for Sunday fried chicken extravaganza
Home on Howard Street in Newport sells for $2.9 million
37 Howard Street sold for $2,900,000 on March 21, 2024, according to Hogan Associates | Christie’s International Real Estate.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (March 23 – 30)
Here’s what’s on tap for road construction, lane closures, and traffic delays.
Recap: This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly (March 18 – 22)
Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the General Assembly this week.
Heavy rainfall is expected this weekend, flood watch issued
Flash flooding possible as heavy rain expected in southern New England
U.S. Naval War College hosts Symposium at Naval Postgraduate School to address integrated deterrence on maritime statecraft
The event brought together members of the NWC and NPS community as well as representatives from various government and civilian organizations to explore how political, military, and economic aspects of maritime statecraft can enhance integrated deterrence in U.S.-PRC great power competition around the globe.
Rhode Island lawmakers propose ban on PFAS chemicals in consumer products
Rhode Island lawmakers introduce legislation to ban PFAS chemicals in consumer products
Congressman Amo co-leads the “Destroy Zombie Guns Act” to curb gun violence
Congressional members introduce bill to close “zombie gun” loophole
Amid migrant crisis, Massachusetts debates how best to keep families housed
The Massachusetts Senate has approved limits on how long homeless families can stay in emergency state shelters as part of an $850 million plan to fund the system at the center of the migrant crisis.
Newport Police arrest three Newport men on Thursday
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log for March 21 – 22
Recent Local Obituaries
What'sUpNewp Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to receive new posts and support our work.
What’s Up this Weekend
Weather
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: Barrel of Laughs Comedy Show, Aquidneck 10K, Raul Malo, The Goonies, & more
Here’s a look at what’s up for events, live music, entertainment, and things to do this weekend, March 22 – 24, 2024.
On The Market: A look at this weekend’s open houses in Newport County (March 23 – 24)
Newport Classical to present bassoonist Eleni Katz and pianist Evren Ozel on March 22
Chris Spedding Trio with Anton Fig playing Colony House Friday, March 22
Newport Contemporary Ballet to present ‘Shifting Light’
‘Second Time Around’ opens at the Jamestown Arts Center
Newport Live to present the Chris Spedding Trio on March 23 at Colony House