The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
What Sold: Notable Newport County real estate transactions (Dec. 25 – 29)
The real estate market in Newport County continues to show signs of resilience and modest activity over the past week, with ten properties changing hands before the new year, according to data from the statewide MLS.
Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks
The streets and landmarks of Newport are rich in more than three hundred years of history, triumphs, and tribulations. Look no further than the street names around Newport for a quick history and tip of the hat to some of Newport’s original founders, heroes, and early settlers.
Newport City Council to interview applicants for Planning Board, Historic District Commission
