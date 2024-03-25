The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Tuesday
Eli Young Band to play a free concert at Naval Station Newport; The siren song of Rhode Island birding; Concert Review and Photos: Indigo Girls and Rhode Island Philharmonic outstanding at PPAC
Newport Police arrest 21, issue 74 citations over St. Patrick's Day Weekend
Rhode Island House of Representatives approves bill to regulate e-bikes and scooters in Newport
Rhode Island Senate passes bill to prohibit noncompete clauses for nurse practitioners
The siren song of Rhode Island birding
From the Norman Bird Sanctuary to the Audubon Society and the Ocean State Bird Club, there’s more to birds than the state’s iconic Rhode Island Red
Concert Review and Photos: Indigo Girls and Rhode Island Philharmonic outstanding at PPAC
Trailblazing duo backed by RI orchestra connects with fans in sell-out show March 23 at the Providence Performing Arts Center
Newport Police make four arrests over the weekend
Four individuals were arrested over the weekend on various charges, according to Newport Police Department’s Arrest & Dispatch Log for Friday, March 22, through 7 am on Monday, March 25, 2024.
