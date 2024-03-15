Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar, and more.

Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 15 at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration!

Smokey Robinson to perform at Providence Performing Arts Center in April 2024

Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association reminds drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence

Born on November 8, 1946, in Newport, RI, he was the son of Manuel and Agnes Marques.

February 23, 1947 – February 20, 2024

Newport to consider new regulations for e-bikes and scooters

Naval War College holds virtual graduation ceremony for 272 students

Newport Police took three individuals into custody on Thursday, according to their latest arrest log for the period from 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, through 7 a.m. on Friday, March 15.

Rhode Island Senate approves bill to prohibit noncompete clauses in nurse practitioner contracts

Devin Carter and his Providence teammates are doing all they can at Madison Square Garden to remove any doubt about their NCAA Tournament prospects.

Jake DeBrusk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Thursday.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has a team rule that everybody contests shots, even after the whistle. Players, coaches — everybody.

An independent review of the Washington Bridge — which carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Providence — found additional structural deficiencies requiring that it be replaced, McKee said at an afternoon press conference.

Guest speaker Steve Marino will present an illustrated talk titled: “The Great Cutter Race of 1905: An Irish Tale of Gilded Age Newport.”

Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks to feature tours, clean-ups, and educational programs

Mylo, who is adoptable from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a three-year-old male domestic shorthair.

Edward King House Senior Center Receives National Accreditation for Outstanding Services to the 50+ Community

The Local Government Reporter will cover what’s happening in government and politics across Aquidneck Island

A look at What’s Up this Weekend

Weather

Happening This Weekend

What’s Up in Newport County this Weekend: March 15 – 17

AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15

Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day

Newport Police Department announces traffic and parking information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Ride The Wave: Free Uber rides will be offered following Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Special St. Patrick’s Day Eve concert at The JPT will feature a performance by Turas