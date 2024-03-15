The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up this weekend
What’s Up in Newport County this Weekend: March 15 – 17
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar, and more.
AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15
Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 15 at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration!
Smokey Robinson to perform at Providence Performing Arts Center in April 2024
Smokey Robinson to perform at Providence Performing Arts Center in April 2024
RI Police Chiefs: Drive Sober or Get a Ride
Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association reminds drivers of the dangers of driving under the influence
Obituary: Michael “Mike” Marques
Born on November 8, 1946, in Newport, RI, he was the son of Manuel and Agnes Marques.
Obituary: Cheryl (Hibbad) Ferreira
February 23, 1947 – February 20, 2024
Rhode Island House of Representatives approves bill to regulate e-bikes and scooters in Newport
Newport to consider new regulations for e-bikes and scooters
U.S. Naval War College holds virtual graduation ceremony for 272 students
Naval War College holds virtual graduation ceremony for 272 students
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 14 – 15
Newport Police took three individuals into custody on Thursday, according to their latest arrest log for the period from 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, through 7 a.m. on Friday, March 15.
Rhode Island Senate passes bill to prohibit noncompete clauses for nurse practitioners
Rhode Island Senate approves bill to prohibit noncompete clauses in nurse practitioner contracts
Providence boosts NCAA Tournament bid with 78-73 win over No. 8 Creighton in Big East quarterfinal
Devin Carter and his Providence teammates are doing all they can at Madison Square Garden to remove any doubt about their NCAA Tournament prospects.
Jake DeBrusk scores in overtime as the Bruins beat the Canadiens 2-1
Jake DeBrusk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Thursday.
Brown, Tatum combine for 63 points as Celtics overwhelm Suns for 2nd time in a week, 127-112
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has a team rule that everybody contests shots, even after the whistle. Players, coaches — everybody.
A critical Rhode Island bridge will need to be demolished and replaced
An independent review of the Washington Bridge — which carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence and serves as a key gateway to Providence — found additional structural deficiencies requiring that it be replaced, McKee said at an afternoon press conference.
Newport Irish History lecture on March 20 will focus on ‘The Great Cutter Race of 1905’
Guest speaker Steve Marino will present an illustrated talk titled: “The Great Cutter Race of 1905: An Irish Tale of Gilded Age Newport.”
Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks to take place in April
Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Awareness and Preservation Weeks to feature tours, clean-ups, and educational programs
Meet Mylo, an adoptable cat who would love to be the center of your world
Mylo, who is adoptable from the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, is a three-year-old male domestic shorthair.
Edward King House Senior Center earns National Accreditation
Edward King House Senior Center Receives National Accreditation for Outstanding Services to the 50+ Community
What’s Up in Newport County this Weekend: March 15 – 17
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar, and more.
Now Hiring – What’sUpNewp: Local Government Reporter
The Local Government Reporter will cover what’s happening in government and politics across Aquidneck Island
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Three Newport residents arrested on Tuesday on various charges
Nas to perform with Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center announces 2024-25 Broadway season
Newport Police arrest Providence man on sexual offender charges
Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day
A look at What’s Up this Weekend
Weather
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport County this Weekend: March 15 – 17
AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers to perform at Midtown Oyster Bar on March 15
Guide: What’s Happening at Newport’s bars and restaurants on Saint Patrick’s Parade Day
Newport Police Department announces traffic and parking information for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Ride The Wave: Free Uber rides will be offered following Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Special St. Patrick’s Day Eve concert at The JPT will feature a performance by Turas