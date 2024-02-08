The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Ragged Island Brewing brews ‘Hanging Rock IPA’ for Norman Bird Sanctuary’s 75th Anniversary
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: Feb. 9 – 11
On tap this weekend: Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner, Newport Live presents Reverend Robert Jones, Sr., Winter Speaker Series, Valentine’s Chocolate Specialty Market, and more.
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in January 2024.
Newport Chamber of Commerce launches 2024 Founders’ Dinner Program to support local startup founders
The Jane Pickens Theater celebrates Valentine’s Day with a trio of romantic films beginning this weekend
The JPT is celebrating Valentine’s Day by showing a trio of romantic films, The Navigator, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and The Taste of Things starting this Saturday.
Opinion – Tracy Clements Anthony: My Turn – We’ve gone ‘round on this long enough
By Tracy Clements Anthony – owner of Clements’ Marketplace in Portsmouth – with respect to the proposed roundabout project at the intersection at East Main Road and Turnpike Avenue.
Rhode Island Lottery awaits $1M Mega Millions winner
Rhode Island Sports Commission sees $12M boost in first quarter
Rhode Island Sports Commission sees $12 million boost in sales due to 14 events in Q1 2024
Newport Historical Society launches new digital database to highlight Black and Indigenous history
Innovate Newport launches Industry Spotlight Series
Innovate Newport announces new Industry Spotlight Series to connect early-stage companies with industry leaders
2 JetBlue planes make contact at Logan Airport, wingtip touches tail
Two JetBlue planes made contact Thursday morning at Boston Logan International Airport, with one wingtip touching another plane’s tail.
Letter – Newport Performing Arts Center: Work with us to get to opening night
Rhode Island FC single-match tickets on sale now
The club kicks off the 2024 season on Saturday, March 16, against New Mexico United at Beirne Stadium on the Bryant University campus.
Stage musical ‘The Queen of Versailles’ starring Kristin Chenoweth to make Boston bow this summer
Visitors to Boston this summer will get a treat: A stage show that reunites singer-actor Kristin Chenoweth with her “Wicked” songwriter Stephen Schwartz.
Newport Police Department Dispatch Log for February 7 – 8
