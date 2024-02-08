Ragged Island Brewing Company helps wish the Norman Bird Sanctuary a “hoppy” 75th Anniversary by unveiling a limited-edition Hanging Rock IPA

On tap this weekend: Brick Alley Pub Wine Dinner, Newport Live presents Reverend Robert Jones, Sr., Winter Speaker Series, Valentine’s Chocolate Specialty Market, and more.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in January 2024.

Newport Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Founders’ Dinner Program for Local Startup Founders

The JPT is celebrating Valentine’s Day by showing a trio of romantic films, The Navigator, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and The Taste of Things starting this Saturday.

By Tracy Clements Anthony – owner of Clements’ Marketplace in Portsmouth – with respect to the proposed roundabout project at the intersection at East Main Road and Turnpike Avenue.

Rhode Island Lottery Awaits Mega Millions Winner While Other Players Nab Instant Game Prizes

Rhode Island Sports Commission sees $12 million boost in sales due to 14 events in Q1 2024

Newport Historical Society Launches New Digital Database to Increase Access to Black and Indigenous History

Innovate Newport announces new Industry Spotlight Series to connect early-stage companies with industry leaders

Two JetBlue planes made contact Thursday morning at Boston Logan International Airport, with one wingtip touching another plane’s tail.

Submitted by The Board of Directors, Newport Performing Arts Center (NPAC)

The club kicks off the 2024 season on Saturday, March 16, against New Mexico United at Beirne Stadium on the Bryant University campus.

Visitors to Boston this summer will get a treat: A stage show that reunites singer-actor Kristin Chenoweth with her “Wicked” songwriter Stephen Schwartz.

There were no arrests on February 7.

East Bay RI: Dog perishes in Little Compton fire

Luxury Travel Advisor: Newport Harbor Island Resort to Reopen After $50 Million Reno

R.I. General Assembly: MEDIA ADVISORY: Joint meeting of House, Senate oversight committees scheduled to delve into Washington Bridge crisis

R.I. General Assembly: Rep. Voas introduces bill to increase veterans’ municipal tax exemption

URI Today: NYC Chief Medical Examiner Office to discuss lessons learned from 9/11 at URI

