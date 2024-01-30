Ragged Island Brewing Company to host an inaugural music festival in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Band playing The Strand in Providence Saturday, February 3

The team at Wally’s Wieners has been busy lately. From its daily routine as a popular downtown dining spot cherished by locals and tourists alike, the restaurant has seen increased activity lately, thanks to the digital world that we live in.

Here’s a look at what sold last week (January 22 – January 26)