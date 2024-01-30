The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
G. Love and Special Sauce to headline the inaugural Ragged Island Music Festival; TikTok and Martini’s, Pop-Ups, & Lots of Fried Chicken: How the team at Wally’s Wieners has stayed busy this Winter
Ragged Island Brewing Company to host an inaugural music festival in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.
What’s Up Interview: We speak with Billy May, Starchild in KISSNATION tribute band
Band playing The Strand in Providence Saturday, February 3
TikTok and Martini’s, Pop-Ups, & Lots of Fried Chicken: How the team at Wally’s Wieners has stayed busy this Winter
The team at Wally’s Wieners has been busy lately. From its daily routine as a popular downtown dining spot cherished by locals and tourists alike, the restaurant has seen increased activity lately, thanks to the digital world that we live in.
What Sold? A look at Newport County’s recent real estate transactions
Here’s a look at what sold last week (January 22 – January 26)
