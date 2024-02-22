The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
JPT to host local film premiere of ‘Hundreds of Beavers’; BankNewport celebrates the opening of the MLK Center’s newly renovated community center and food pantry; and more.
BankNewport celebrates the opening of the MLK Center’s newly renovated community center and food pantry
BankNewport helped play a pivotal role in this transformative journey by awarding a $200,000 grant in 2022 to the MLK Center’s Building Hope Campaign, specifically for their new, state-of-the-art food pantry.
JPT to host local film premiere of ‘Hundreds of Beavers’
With a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Hundreds of Beavers will be at The JPT for one night only this Saturday.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s Crazy About Health Care and Pet Supplies
Pet food? Health care and pet food? No, dear reader, Dr Fine hasn’t gone crazy. There really is a link.
Letter: Grassroots efforts can lead to change
By David Reise, Portsmouth
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council meeting on Feb. 28
Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 6:30 pm.
Middletown Public Library to host College Planning Information Session
Middletown Public Library to host college planning advisor on March 14
Newport Sings Youth Chorus offers free after-school chorus program for students in grades 1-6
Newport Sings Youth Chorus offers free after-school program for students in grades 1-6
Obituary: Donald ‘Ducky’ Brosseau
May 06, 1954 – February 11, 2024
Newport Police Dispatch & Arrest Log: Feb. 21 – 22
Newport Police Department took three individuals into custody on various charges on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
Obituary: Margaret “Peggy” Phelps
June 17, 1940 – February 11, 2024
Obituary: Lynn Kyde Nicoletta
September 28, 1946 – February 03, 2024
Newport property owners to receive Notice of Reassessment
Commercial, Residential Property Owners to Receive New Assessment
Ink Fish Books hosts author Elizabeth Gonzalez James for book club discussions and hard conversations
How this author’s new book wrestles with magic, true events, and politics
What Sold: Take a look at 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County Feb. 12 - 16
A Look Ahead at What’s Up for Tomorrow
