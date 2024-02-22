BankNewport helped play a pivotal role in this transformative journey by awarding a $200,000 grant in 2022 to the MLK Center’s Building Hope Campaign, specifically for their new, state-of-the-art food pantry.

With a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Hundreds of Beavers will be at The JPT for one night only this Saturday.

Pet food? Health care and pet food? No, dear reader, Dr Fine hasn’t gone crazy. There really is a link.

By David Reise, Portsmouth

Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 6:30 pm.

Middletown Public Library to host college planning advisor on March 14

Newport Sings Youth Chorus offers free after-school program for students in grades 1-6

May 06, 1954 – February 11, 2024

Newport Police Department took three individuals into custody on various charges on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

June 17, 1940 – February 11, 2024

September 28, 1946 – February 03, 2024

Commercial, Residential Property Owners to Receive New Assessment

How this author’s new book wrestles with magic, true events, and politics

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com

A Look Ahead at What’s Up for Tomorrow