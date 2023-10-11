Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Woman on electric bicycle killed in crash at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Hillside Avenue
Newport Police Department has released the following press release regarding a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a woman earlier this morning.
East Greenwich man found guilty of defrauding British investor in $100,000 “Tales from the Crypt” film scam
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that an East Greenwich man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of defrauding a British investor of $100,000 in a scheme centered on producing a film project based on the 1990’s HBO series “Tales from the Crypt.”
Newport Classical will celebrate the holiday season with two programs in December
Newport Classical will host Messiah at the Mansion, featuring The Choir School of Newport County and Ensemble Altera, and Classical Christmas
Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 15
The event is a 4-mile charity run/walk with 100% of the proceeds going to support non-profits and local community organizations.
Newport police report for Oct. 10 – 11
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Tuesday, October 10 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 11.
Block Island home sells for $4.05 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the third-highest sale on Block Island year-to-date.
Leander Paes wins International Tennis Hall of Fame Fan Vote
As the Fan Vote winner, India’s Leander Paes will receive an additional three percentage points added to his total from the Official Voting Group in the Hall of Fame’s election process.
Road closures scheduled this weekend for Broadway Street Fair, Pell Bridge Run
Newport Police today announced the following road closures ahead of Saturday’s Broadway Street Fair and Sunday’s Citizens Pell Bridge Run.
Mac Jones will remain Patriots’ starting QB this week against Raiders, Bill Belichick says
Jones is having his worst season since being drafted 15th overall in 2021.
Museum of Newport Irish History to host a lecture on ‘The Irish Musicians of Newport’
Newport’s Irish Musicians of the 1800s to early 1900s topic of lecture by Mark Stickney
Public invited to tour White Rock Farm in Little Compton
ERICD will host a Farm Tour of White Rock Farm in Little Compton on October 21 at 10:00AM. The tour will cover the history of the farm and the conservation practices they utilize to help the environment in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
New Hampshire’s presidential primary filing period opens with candidates critical of Biden and Trump
In a ritual unruffled by either a changing of the guard or changes to the nominating calendar elsewhere, the filing period for the New Hampshire presidential primary started Wednesday with a Democratic candidate who criticized President Joe Biden and paid a chunk of his filing fee in $2 bills.
WHAT’S UP ON THURSDAY
Weather
Tonight: Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 7 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:09 pm | 11 hours and 15 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:01 am & 7:16 pm | Low tide at 12:25 am & 12:38 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 7% lighting.
Things To Do
4 pm: Illuminating Your Gratitude on Thames at IYRS
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet6 pm: Make New Friends: Girl Scouts at Middletown Public Library
7 pm: Newport County Genealogy Society meeting at Church of Latter Day Saints
7 pm: Elijah Craig Whiskey Dinner at The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet & Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Newport Ski Club Meeting at Vasco da Gama
7 pm: newportFILM Screening: THE MISSION at Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Mother, May I? New England Premiere at 7:30 pm
Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Police Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Waterfront Commission at 9:45 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm
Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Cruise Ships
On the cruise ship schedule this week;
Thursday, Oct. 12 Crystal Serenity
Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest
Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury
Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity
Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess
WHAT’S UP THIS WEEK
What’s Up This Week: October 10 – 15
Broadway Street Fair, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Trinity Pumpkin Patch, and more!