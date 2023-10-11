Newport Police Department has released the following press release regarding a motor vehicle accident that claimed the life of a woman earlier this morning.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that an East Greenwich man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of defrauding a British investor of $100,000 in a scheme centered on producing a film project based on the 1990’s HBO series “Tales from the Crypt.”

Newport Classical will host Messiah at the Mansion, featuring The Choir School of Newport County and Ensemble Altera, and Classical Christmas

The event is a 4-mile charity run/walk with 100% of the proceeds going to support non-profits and local community organizations.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for 7 am on Tuesday, October 10 through 7 am on Wednesday, October 11.

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the third-highest sale on Block Island year-to-date.

As the Fan Vote winner, India’s Leander Paes will receive an additional three percentage points added to his total from the Official Voting Group in the Hall of Fame’s election process.

Newport Police today announced the following road closures ahead of Saturday’s Broadway Street Fair and Sunday’s Citizens Pell Bridge Run.

Jones is having his worst season since being drafted 15th overall in 2021.

Newport’s Irish Musicians of the 1800s to early 1900s topic of lecture by Mark Stickney

ERICD will host a Farm Tour of White Rock Farm in Little Compton on October 21 at 10:00AM. The tour will cover the history of the farm and the conservation practices they utilize to help the environment in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

In a ritual unruffled by either a changing of the guard or changes to the nominating calendar elsewhere, the filing period for the New Hampshire presidential primary started Wednesday with a Democratic candidate who criticized President Joe Biden and paid a chunk of his filing fee in $2 bills.

Recent Local Obituaries

FURTHER READING

WHAT’S UP ON THURSDAY

Weather

Tonight: Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog between 4am and 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming W 5 to 7 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:09 pm | 11 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:01 am & 7:16 pm | Low tide at 12:25 am & 12:38 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.9 days, 7% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Mother, May I? New England Premiere at 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm

Local Government

Cruise Ships

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Thursday, Oct. 12 Crystal Serenity

Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest

Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury

Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess

WHAT’S UP THIS WEEK

Broadway Street Fair, Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Trinity Pumpkin Patch, and more!