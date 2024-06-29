The Latest from What'sUpNewp
Hiroyuki Fujita shoots 66 and leads by one through two rounds of the U.S. Senior Open
Hiroyuki Fujita shot a 4-under 66 in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open on Friday, taking a one-shot lead as he attempts to earn his first victory on American soil.
On This Day in RI History: June 29, 1901 – Actor/Singer Nelson Eddy is born in Providence
Academy award-nominated actor and singer Nelson Eddy was born in Providence on June 29th, 1901. Eddy grew up in Pawtucket and New Bedford, where he sang in church choirs.
Newport Gulls: Bullpen impresses, Tyler Hare returns to form in 12-10 comeback win
Friday night’s championship rematch between the Bristol Blues and the Newport Gulls was a game fitting for champions. 17 combined hits, 12 pitchers, more multi-run innings than scoreless ones, and a 3 ½ run time.
Merrill’s 3-run homer, Higashioka’s 2-run shot lead Padres to 9-2 win over Red Sox
Jackson Merrill hit a three-run homer and Kyle Higashioka added a two-run shot in a nine-run fifth inning, leading the San Diego Padres to a 9-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
Up to 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins stranded in Cape Cod waters
As many as 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins became stranded Friday on Cape Cod and at least 10 died, prompting an intensive rescue effort, according to an animal rescue organization.
Nearly half of the state’s legislative positions are unopposed
Nearly half of Rhode Island’s General Assembly seats will be uncontested in the 2024 elections, according to the list of candidates who filed their declaration papers this week, and as reported by the Secretary of State’s office.
Rhode Island Society of the Sons of the Revolution to host Independence acitvites in Newport
Schedule of events includes the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Colony House.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Over 60 million drivers may be on the roads during the travel period around Independence Day this year (June 29 to July 7), a 4.8% jump from last year, according to the association’s latest travel forecast.
Shoulder closures scheduled for Pell Bridge Ramps project July 1 – 5
“Our sitewide weekday operations next week involving shoulder closures, Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Playful pup Trapper seeks forever home
This 2-year-old Australian Shepherd is ready to bring joy to any family
Fort Adams Trust’s 4th of July Celebration offers fun for all ages
Annual 4th of July event will feature fireworks, BBQ dinner, and more
The Supreme Court weakens federal regulators, overturning decades-old Chevron decision
The court ruled in cases brought by Atlantic herring fishermen in New Jersey and Rhode Island who challenged a fee requirement.
Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice named beneficiary of the 2024 Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo announced Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice as the beneficiary of its 23rd annual charity gala, Argentango Fandango, Presented by BD on Friday, August 2, 2024, to fete the Argentine Polo Team at Rosecliff.
On the Market: A look at 33 homes hosting Open Houses this weekend across Newport County (June 29 – 30)
Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.
Frank Bensel makes back-to-back holes-in-one at the U.S. Senior Open
The next round in Newport is on Frank Bensel — and make it a double.
Kabuki: A cat who’s ready for a new home
2-year-old Kabuki is ready for a loving indoor home
Sailors are ready for racing at the 22nd C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Clinic and Regatta
The 22nd C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Clinic and Regatta runs from June 25 – 30.
RIPTA to operate on a holiday schedule for July 4th
Inbound and outbound trips will take a different path during the Bristol Fourth of July Parade
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: June 27 – 28
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 27 through 7 am on June 28, 2024.
Rhode Island enacts Energy Storage Systems Act
Legislation aims to bolster grid resilience, sustainability
Middletown’s Zoning Board of Review grants a special use permit
Special use permit and variance granted for garage expansion and pool installation at 1 Prospect Avenue
On This Day In Newport History – June 28, 1969: Newport Bridge opens for first time
The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.
Breweries of the Month: Ravenous and Phanton Farms leading the way in Northern RI
We visit Ravenous Brewing Company and Phantom Farms Brewing in Cumberland
Green, Fujita start U.S. Senior Open with 63s. Local favorite Andrade shot back at Newport CC
Richard Green and Hiroyuki Fujita each shot 7-under 63 in the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, taking advantage of low wind in the morning to attack the seaside Newport Country Club course and pull a stroke ahead of local favorite Billy Andrade.
Uber and Lyft agree to pay drivers $32.50 per hour in Massachusetts settlement
Drivers for Uber and Lyft will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour under a settlement announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, in a deal that also includes a suite of benefits and protections.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: June 24 – 30
U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Pride Festival, Secret Garden Tour and more.
