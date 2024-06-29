The clubhouse at the Newport Country Club is visible Friday, June 28, 2024, behind a sign for the U.S. Senior Open which is being played June 27-30 in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Jimmy Golen) Credit: AP

Hiroyuki Fujita shot a 4-under 66 in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open on Friday, taking a one-shot lead as he attempts to earn his first victory on American soil.

Academy award-nominated actor and singer Nelson Eddy was born in Providence on June 29th, 1901. Eddy grew up in Pawtucket and New Bedford, where he sang in church choirs.

Friday night’s championship rematch between the Bristol Blues and the Newport Gulls was a game fitting for champions. 17 combined hits, 12 pitchers, more multi-run innings than scoreless ones, and a 3 ½ run time.

Jackson Merrill hit a three-run homer and Kyle Higashioka added a two-run shot in a nine-run fifth inning, leading the San Diego Padres to a 9-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

As many as 125 Atlantic white-sided dolphins became stranded Friday on Cape Cod and at least 10 died, prompting an intensive rescue effort, according to an animal rescue organization.

Nearly half of Rhode Island’s General Assembly seats will be uncontested in the 2024 elections, according to the list of candidates who filed their declaration papers this week, and as reported by the Secretary of State’s office.

Schedule of events includes the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Colony House.

Over 60 million drivers may be on the roads during the travel period around Independence Day this year (June 29 to July 7), a 4.8% jump from last year, according to the association’s latest travel forecast.

“Our sitewide weekday operations next week involving shoulder closures, Monday-Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

This 2-year-old Australian Shepherd is ready to bring joy to any family

Annual 4th of July event will feature fireworks, BBQ dinner, and more

The court ruled in cases brought by Atlantic herring fishermen in New Jersey and Rhode Island who challenged a fee requirement.

Newport Polo announced Visiting Nurses Home & Hospice as the beneficiary of its 23rd annual charity gala, Argentango Fandango, Presented by BD on Friday, August 2, 2024, to fete the Argentine Polo Team at Rosecliff.

Welcome to this week’s edition of On the Market, where we spotlight the best opportunities for homebuyers in Newport County.

The next round in Newport is on Frank Bensel — and make it a double.

2-year-old Kabuki is ready for a loving indoor home

The 22nd C. Thomas Clagett Memorial Clinic and Regatta runs from June 25 – 30.

Inbound and outbound trips will take a different path during the Bristol Fourth of July Parade

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on June 27 through 7 am on June 28, 2024.

Legislation aims to bolster grid resilience, sustainability

Special use permit and variance granted for garage expansion and pool installation at 1 Prospect Avenue

The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge, opened on this day in 1969.

We visit Ravenous Brewing Company and Phantom Farms Brewing in Cumberland

Richard Green and Hiroyuki Fujita each shot 7-under 63 in the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday, taking advantage of low wind in the morning to attack the seaside Newport Country Club course and pull a stroke ahead of local favorite Billy Andrade.

Drivers for Uber and Lyft will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour under a settlement announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, in a deal that also includes a suite of benefits and protections.

What’s Up This Weekend

U.S. Senior Open Championship, Newport Pride Festival, Secret Garden Tour and more.

