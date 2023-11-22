The Latest from What'sUpNewp
Concert Photos: Bush rocks Providence Performing Arts Center in high-energy show; Newport Police reports for Nov. 21 – 22; and more.
Australian National Maritime Museum releases further evidence to support its case for identifying Endeavour/Lord Sandwich shipwreck in Newport Harbor
In February 2022 the Australian National Maritime Museum announced that, based on a preponderance of evidence, shipwreck site RI 2394 in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island was that of Lord Sandwich (ex-HMB Endeavour).
Concert Photos: Bush rocks Providence Performing Arts Center in high-energy show
An evening of hits and more
Legislators to re-introduce tough DUI laws; national study ranks RI sixth most dangerous state for drunk driving
With among the most lenient drunk driving laws in the nation, a number of Rhode Island legislators are again planning to introduce legislation to tighten those laws, and hopefully reduce drunk driving deaths.
Governor McKee wishes Rhode Islanders a Happy Thanksgiving
Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement wishing Rhode Islanders a Happy Thanksgiving:
UPDATE: RITBA lifts bridge restrictions
All bridges are open for normal travel.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What's Up Newp to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.