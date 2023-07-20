The Latest from What'sUpNewp
Plus: What's Up in Newport this weekend | Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend
WUN-ON-ONE: Stephanie Beauté, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1, sits down with What’sUpNewp
During the interview, we learn more about Stephanie, discover why she’s running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from his opponents.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (July 21-23)
This week’s “Six Picks” include some old friends, some new acquaintances, a Springsteen tribute, and a southeastern Massachusetts festival making its debut.
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: July 20 – 23
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
Obituary: Col. Richard L. Brinegar, USMC (RET)
January 21, 1935 – July 19, 2023
Obituary: Michael Andrew Yates
May 25, 1951 – July 18, 2023
DEM identifies man whoe drowned while attempting to rescue two swimmers at Scarborough North State Beach
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management names victim of July 18 drowning at Scarborough North
$2 million Powerball Power Play ticket sold in Rhode Island
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold & $318,564 Wild Money Jackpot Ticket Claimed
Illiterate Light bringing their bicycle-powered stage back to Newport Folk Festival
Illiterate Light announce the return of their bicycle and solar-powered pop-up stage at this year’s Newport Folk Festival
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
At the request of the Matos campaign, this conversation has been rescheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday, July 25.
What’s Up in Newport Today: Thursday, July 20
Jaws Summer Party + Conversation with CD-1 Candidates + newportFILM presents Food and Country + Children’s Nights + much more.
On The Market: A blend of Historic Elegance and Modern Comfort: 95 John Street, Newport
Newport Canvassers ask police to investigate questionable signatures
What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 10 – 14)
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
What’s Up This Weekend
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more
Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.
Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Steamboats on Narragansett Bay and the Sakonnet River’
Jim Garman to give lecture at the Portsmouth Historical Society Museum on July 20th
Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket July 21 in Middletown
One-man-band roots artist returning after selling out 2022 show
Umbrella Sky Newport at Brick Market to host ribbon-cutting ceremony with Providence Drum Troupe Saturday, July 22
International art installation is already a big hit in Newport