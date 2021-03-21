The Latest From What's Up Newp

Here’s the latest…
The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
‘Pop-Up’ Visitor Center demonstrates hope for the area’s tourism season
Tiverton Public Library announces April virtual library programs
WUN videocast profiles Touro Synagogue Foundation’s upcoming lecture on anti-Semitism
LIVE ON WUN: A conversation with Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner (March 25 at 12 pm)
What’s Up in Newport County This Week: March 22 – 28
2021 Aquidneck Island National Police Parade canceled
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County offering the Tinney Family Arts Scholarship; Deadline May 14
Tom Jones shares new single “One More Cup Of Coffee”
What’s Up at the movies: We review Zach Snyder’s Justice League
PPAC and Disney to offer free streaming performance of “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” to RI schools
>> Recent Local Obituaries
>> Popular Stories Right Now
19 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 19 – 21)
RIDOH provides update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine effort
What's Up at the movies: We review Zach Snyder's Justice League
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
|2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.