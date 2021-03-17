The Latest from What's Up Newp: March 17
Brian C. Jones: Death empties one home; a church fills another; Newport Little League needs your help; Lecture series to explore how past health concerns affected design
Here’s the latest news, headlines, and information from What’s Up Newp.
The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
Brian C. Jones: Death empties one home; a church fills another
Opinion: In the wake of COVID-19, our food banks need more state and private help
Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021 (Updating)
Creativity from Crisis: Lecture series to explore how past health concerns affected design
Opinion: Newport Little League needs your help
RI-based Singer-Songwriter Charlie Marie Releases New Single
Newsletter: What’s Up in Newport County today: Wednesday, March 17
Celebrating Florence K. Murray on this St. Patrick’s Day and Women’s History Month
10 things to know about the real St. Patrick
Senate approves bill to allow seniors to earn a property tax credit for volunteering
Senate approves legislation sponsored by Senator Euer to update climate-emission reduction goals and to make them enforceable
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories Right Now
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 8 - 15)
Now Hiring: 100 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 16)
John Prine wins two Grammys - Brandy Carlile covers "I Remember Everything" on broadcast
Rabbit on Portsmouth's Patience Island tests positive for Tularemia, a highly contagious bacterial disease
This Day in RI History: March 16, 1976 Blu Cantrell born in Providence
For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.
The Latest COVID-19 & Vaccination Data
Elsewhere
General Assembly - On the heels of Senate passing Act On Climate, Ruggerio introduces bill to require 100 percent of electricity be generated from renewable energy sources
Portsmouth Times - In Portsmouth: ‘It’s made life simpler for me’
Marine Times - Here’s how military stores are increasing your shopping options
ecoRI News - Rare Cuckoo Star of R.I. Nature Video Festival
|3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.