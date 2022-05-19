The Latest: Foodlove Provisions launches, What's Up This Weekend, Six Picks
Rhode Islanders may have been too excited to fill out census
Good Afternoon,
Here are the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a look at what’s up this week.
The Latest from Newport County & Rhode Island
Rhode Islanders may have been too excited to fill out census
Staircase at Mohegan Bluffs will be closed to the public beginning May 23 due to repairs
Foodlove Market enhances café experience with the launch of Foodlove Provisions
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend
Hammetts Hotel launches $50,000 Newport Bermuda Race Package
DEM: Seasonal Shellfish Area closures take effect on May 28
What’s Up This Weekend: May 20 – 22
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Residents in Rhode Island were overcounted during 2020 census, according to survey
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Courtney Barnett will perform on July 22
Governor McKee announces Site Readiness Awards in 11 communities
Weather Forecast for Newport: May 19
Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting is on May 25, here’s a look at what’s on their docket
Local Obituaries
Delivering worthwhile local news is truly a community-wide effort. It takes a dedicated crew and a loyal readership working together to make it happen. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting us today!
When you support What’s Up Newp, you support your community.
The Latest from around New England
Parents convicted in college scam remain free during appeal
Dozens of rescuers help save dolphins stranded on Cape Cod
Horford cleared to play, Smart close, White out for Celtics
Rosmarie Trapp, whose family inspired ‘Sound of Music,’ dies
Tourism officials: NH got a record 4.3M visitors last fall
Maine moose survey finds record high death rate from ticks
Native fish returns to Maine lake after two-century absence
Lawyer: Victim of Massachusetts fire had sued InfoWars
Former Boston nanny pleads guilty to child porn charges
Orphaned bear cubs settle into new home at Connecticut wildlife facility
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: May 16 – 22
Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale May 16 – 21
Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20
Blue Man Group returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center MAY 20 – 22, 2022
‘Coffee and Donuts at the Fort’ to be hosted at Butts Hill Fort on May 21
Elliott’s Ride for Everyone returns to Ocean Drive on May 21
Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22
What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21
Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22
Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22
Girls on the Run Rhode Island will host the Girls on the Run 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Bristol on May 22
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.