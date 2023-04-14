The Latest: Everything fun you can do in Newport (and Rhode Island) this weekend
Plus: Indigo De Souza joins the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup | League of Women Voters of Newport County to host a forum on ‘The Bottle Bill’
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: April 13 – 16
Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (April 14-16)
Foodie films, Ballet, Cannabis festival and “Six”
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (April 14-16)
The Whale Guitar, Suzanne Vega, The Cowsills and more!
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (April 15 – 22)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
Indigo De Souza joins the 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
Indigo De Souza, a singer-songwriter from Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29.
Governor McKee announces re-opening of Wavemaker Fellow Program
Wavemaker Program Helps Rhode Island Continue Economic Momentum by Keeping Skilled Talent in State
League of Women Voters of Newport County to host a forum on ‘The Bottle Bill’ on April 24
Jed Thorpe of Clean Water Action and Kevin Budris of Just Zero Waste will lead the discussion.
Tiverton Spring Cleanup Week begins with Grinnell’s Beach kickoff on May 13
This year’s spring cleanup is in memory of Donald Machado of Coastal Roasters. Prior to his passing, Donald inspired the Tiverton Litter Committee to draw attention to litter issues adjacent to businesses, such as Coastal Roasters.
CCRI Accounting Professor John ‘Jack’ Renza earns RISCPA Industry Legends Award
Renza, of Hope, RI, celebrates his 48th year of teaching Accounting at CCRI in December and is one of four to receive the Society’s Industry Legends Award at the RISCPA’s 2023 Annual Meeting and Reception
Celtics hope for deep playoff run, but first face the Hawks
Joe Mazzulla has been navigating an opportunity he’s always wanted, but never expected to have this soon.
Average temperature change in every state for the last 100 years
Climate change does not affect every area equally, which is as accurate globally as it is between the U.S.
Recent Local Obituaries
Gene Francis Bucci
February 10, 1947 – April 12, 2023
Inez J. Saunders
November 23, 1958 – April 07, 2023
