Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.

Foodie films, Ballet, Cannabis festival and “Six”

The Whale Guitar, Suzanne Vega, The Cowsills and more!

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Indigo De Souza, a singer-songwriter from Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29.

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

Wavemaker Program Helps Rhode Island Continue Economic Momentum by Keeping Skilled Talent in State

Jed Thorpe of Clean Water Action and Kevin Budris of Just Zero Waste will lead the discussion.

This year’s spring cleanup is in memory of Donald Machado of Coastal Roasters. Prior to his passing, Donald inspired the Tiverton Litter Committee to draw attention to litter issues adjacent to businesses, such as Coastal Roasters.

Renza, of Hope, RI, celebrates his 48th year of teaching Accounting at CCRI in December and is one of four to receive the Society’s Industry Legends Award at the RISCPA’s 2023 Annual Meeting and Reception

This year’s spring cleanup is in memory of Donald Machado of Coastal Roasters. Prior to his passing, Donald inspired the Tiverton Litter Committee to draw attention to litter issues adjacent to businesses, such as Coastal Roasters.

Joe Mazzulla has been navigating an opportunity he’s always wanted, but never expected to have this soon.

Climate change does not affect every area equally, which is as accurate globally as it is between the U.S.

Recent Local Obituaries

February 10, 1947 – April 12, 2023

November 23, 1958 – April 07, 2023