OceanPoint Marine Lending names Newport resident as Vice President, Director of Strategic Projects
Kenny Chesney to perform at Gillette Stadium on Friday and Saturday
Drought disaster declared in Rhode Island; Worcester restricts outdoor irrigation
Tennis Channel’s Brett Haber to serve as “voice” of the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Block Island resort temporarily loses licenses after fights
Obituary: Leo “Lee” A. Boiani, Jr.
7-Day weather forecast for Newport County
Patriots improved, but still face questions entering 2022
Study: 2022’s Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island
Board of Elections encourages the use of Ballottrax to track status of submitted Primary Election mail ballots
Massachusetts marina fire, sparked by gas vapors, accidental
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Shiny
On This Day In Newport History: August 23, 2000 – Newport’s Richard Hatch Wins Survivor
Gubernatorial hopeful Luis Daniel Munoz joins WUN for a live virtual video conversation, Tuesday at 3 pm
Newport-Middletown School Regionalization touted during forum
Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about dogs?
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Secretary Gorbea reminds Rhode Islanders of August 23 mail ballot application deadline
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on August 24
What’s Up Interview: Jim Weider of The Weight Band, playing Jane Pickens Thursday, August 25
newportFILM to screen SXSW Grand Jury Award-Winning Film ‘Master of Light’ at Marble House on August 25
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Bold Point Park August 26
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
Rhode Island Folk Festival returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28
Rhode Island Monthly: The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine
ABC 6: Man accused of attacking mother in Middletown held on bail
Salve Today: U.S. Secretary of Education joins RI delegation at Salve Regina to celebrate Senator Pell's legacy
Military Aerospace: Raytheon to upgrade computers to help next-gen surface warships accommodate future hypersonic weapons
