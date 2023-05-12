The Latest: Director of National Sailing Hall Of Fame and The Sailing Museum to step down | What's Up this weekend
Director of National Sailing Hall Of Fame and The Sailing Museum to step down
The Board of Directors has begun a search for Heather’s successor and will make an announcement in the coming weeks.
Newport County groups win $1.9 million for housing, hunger, and health
The funding was through its $20 million ARPA Nonprofit Support Program.
Rhode Island General Assembly addresses housing, healthcare, and criminal justice reform
The House approved two bills that are part of Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) package of legislation to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis
Rhode Island park vandalized with ‘racist and hateful’ fake signs
Authorities in Rhode Island are searching for whoever vandalized a popular state park by putting up “racist and hateful” signs that imitate real park signage.
Opinion – Rep. Baginski: Supporting our First Responders
By Representative Jacquelyn Baginski
Award-winning artist secures grant from the Slovenian government to speak at Jamestown Arts Center
Ms. Spačal’s artwork Transversal is a Loop: Cricket Farm (pictured) is on display at the current A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall exhibit.
Governor McKee nominates Richard Charest to serve as Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary
The Governor has sent Charest’s name to the Rhode Island Senate for advice and consent.
Classical High School student wins 2023 Poetry Ourselves original poem competition
Connolly traveled to Washington, D.C., on May 9 and May 10 to compete in the NEA’s Poetry Out Loud Annual National Finals as Rhode Island’s Poetry Out Loud State Champion.
Ground penetrating radar to aid research at Kingscote, Hunter House
The ground survey project follows a recent analysis of the layers of paint on the exterior of Kingscote, which led to it being painted a different color, representative of its period of significance.
Eggs, tomatoes, and other groceries that dropped in price in April
While costs remain high overall, the decreases mean dollars can stretch a bit farther at the grocery store.
Strawberries, white bread, and other groceries that rose in price last month
After more than a year of historical inflation, grocery prices are finally falling.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Obituary: Thomas Joseph Donovan
September 19, 1987 – March 26, 2023
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: May 11 – 14
The Ocean Race, Tom Rush, The Lone Bellow, Premier of Shaped By Water, and much more!
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (May 12-14)
Sarah Potenza, Raye Zaragoza, Ladies of Folk and more!
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 12-14)
Spring Fest, farmer’s markets and the Ocean Race Stopover
Discover Your Dream Home: Here’s what open houses are happening in Newport County this weekend
Take advantage of this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant communities of Newport County and find the perfect place to call home.
Cary Morin Duo to take the stage at Jamestown Arts Center on May 12
The Jamestown Arts Center welcomes Newport Live with their Indigenous Voices Series, presenting Kennedy Center Award Winner, the Cary Morin Duo.
The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering an exclusive “Inside ‘The Gilded Age’” tour
The tour is offered once on Fridays starting May 12 and is limited to a maximum of 12 people.
Newport to host North American stopover of The Ocean Race May 13 – 21
City-by-the-Sea is the only North American stopover for the third consecutive time
The Lone Bellow, Stephen Wilson, Jr. will perform at The JPT on May 13
Newport Folk-alumn The Lone Bellow will play at The Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on Saturday, May 13.
Tiverton Spring Cleanup Week begins with Grinnell’s Beach kickoff on May 13
This year’s spring cleanup is in memory of Donald Machado of Coastal Roasters. Prior to his passing, Donald inspired the Tiverton Litter Committee to draw attention to litter issues adjacent to businesses, such as Coastal Roasters.
RISD Museum announces ‘The Performative Self-Portrait’ opening May 13
Exhibition explores the complexity of identity through photographic self-portrait
ILL – Abilities ‘No Excuses, No Limits’ show headed to PPAC Saturday, May 13
Dance troupe to perform free sensory-friendly show
11th Hour Racing will host a film screening and concert during The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
Shaped by Water screening will precede a concert by American musician Caroline Jones