The Latest: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes sits down with What'sUpNewp
Plus: 2 more Coast Guard cutters now call Newport home
Good Afternoon,
We just wrapped up our live virtual video conversation with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes. If you missed it, you can watch it now below.
Ahead of the September 13 Primary, we’re lining up conversations with each of the Democratic gubernatorial candidates. On Tuesday, August 23 at 3 pm, we’ll chat with Louis Daniel Munoz. On Monday, August 29 at 3 pm, we’ll chat with Nellie Gorbea. We’ll announce additional interviews with the candidates for governor as campaigns confirm interview times with us.
Once we get past the primary, our focus will shift to more of the local and statewide races that will face off in November’s General Election.
Until then, catch up on the latest from What’sUpNewp below and continue scrolling for a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
Rhode Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (August 20 – 27)
2 more Coast Guard cutters now call Rhode Island home
Jamaica to take on Team USA at Newport Polo on Saturday
7-Day weather forecast for Newport County
Upcoming adult programs at Tiverton Public Library
Boston braces for monthlong shutdown of Orange Line service
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 19-21)
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Jamestown
Counties with the most super commuters in Rhode Island
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Wren & Fern
Today In Newport History: August 19, 1991 – Hurricane Bob Makes Landfall Over Newport
Reynolds 2 HRs; Brubaker, Pirates top Bosox, end 6-game skid
Oldest national parks in America
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: August 19 – 21
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 19-21)
“Six Picks” Washington County Fair, annual event runs August 17-20
A Weekend of Coaching returns August 19 – 21, here’s a look at the daily drive and routes
What’s Up Interview: Legendary Singer Judy Collins, coming to Jane Pickens for two shows August 19-20
Kip Moore to perform at Bold Point Park in East Providence on August 20
Headlines Elsewhere
Providence Business News: Portsmouth compassion center workers reach first union contract
NUWC: Three NUWC Division Newport employees win Women of Color magazine awards
East Bay RI: Tiverton passes on attorney as Mayflower plan moves ahead
