Good Afternoon,

We just wrapped up our live virtual video conversation with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes. If you missed it, you can watch it now below.

Ahead of the September 13 Primary, we’re lining up conversations with each of the Democratic gubernatorial candidates. On Tuesday, August 23 at 3 pm, we’ll chat with Louis Daniel Munoz. On Monday, August 29 at 3 pm, we’ll chat with Nellie Gorbea. We’ll announce additional interviews with the candidates for governor as campaigns confirm interview times with us.

Once we get past the primary, our focus will shift to more of the local and statewide races that will face off in November’s General Election.

Until then, catch up on the latest from What’sUpNewp below and continue scrolling for a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend.

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing

Rhode Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (August 20 – 27)

2 more Coast Guard cutters now call Rhode Island home

Jamaica to take on Team USA at Newport Polo on Saturday

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Upcoming adult programs at Tiverton Public Library

Boston braces for monthlong shutdown of Orange Line service

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 19-21)

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Jamestown

Counties with the most super commuters in Rhode Island

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Wren & Fern

Today In Newport History: August 19, 1991 – Hurricane Bob Makes Landfall Over Newport

Reynolds 2 HRs; Brubaker, Pirates top Bosox, end 6-game skid

Oldest national parks in America

What’s Up This Weekend

What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: August 19 – 21

Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 19-21)

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 19-21)

“Six Picks” Washington County Fair, annual event runs August 17-20

A Weekend of Coaching returns August 19 – 21, here’s a look at the daily drive and routes

What’s Up Interview: Legendary Singer Judy Collins, coming to Jane Pickens for two shows August 19-20

Kip Moore to perform at Bold Point Park in East Providence on August 20

Headlines Elsewhere

Providence Business News: Portsmouth compassion center workers reach first union contract

NUWC: Three NUWC Division Newport employees win Women of Color magazine awards

East Bay RI: Tiverton passes on attorney as Mayflower plan moves ahead

