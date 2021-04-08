The Latest: Dates announced for Newport Folk & Jazz; Beach parking passes go on sale; Open Houses to check out
A look at the latest headlines from Whats' Up Newp
The Latest Headlines on WhatsUpNewp.com
Middletown beach parking passes will go on sale on April 12
2021 Rhode Island All-State Music Festival Concert will premiere on May 2
17 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (April 9 – 11)
JP Morgan Chase continues Rhode Island expansion, opening two new branches next month, others by summer’s end
2021 dates, details announced for Newport Folk and Newport Jazz
Newport International Boat Show announces 2021 Charitable Partners
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 17 – 25
What’s Up in Newport County Today: Thursday, April 8
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: April 9 – 11
Recent Local Obituaries
Popular Stories Right Now
'Committed: Surfing the Northeast' released online; the documentary was filmed in Newport, across Rhode Island
Now Hiring: 160+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (April 6)
Elite Airways announces daily nonstops to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket from White Plains
2021 dates, details announced for Newport Folk and Newport Jazz
The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine
News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions
|3
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.