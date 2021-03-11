The Latest: COVID-19 vaccination appointments open on Friday for those 60 to 64 years of age, those 16 to 64 with specific underlying health condition
New appointments at Rhode Island’s State-run vaccination sites will be added to www.VaccinateRI.org beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility will open on Friday for Rhode Islanders who are 60 to 64 years of age and who are 16 to 64 with specific underlying health conditions, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) are announcing today.
New appointments at Rhode Island’s State-run vaccination sites will be added to www.VaccinateRI.org beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. (New appointments are regularly added on Tuesdays beginning at 9 a.m. and Fridays beginning at 5 p.m.) Walgreens and CVS expect to adjust their eligibility criteria to take appointments for people in these two groups at 11 a.m. on Friday.
