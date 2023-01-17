The Latest: Construction begins at Spring Park; Gilded Age Lecture Series explores a fascinating period; Newport String Project receives recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts
Plus: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges to headline 2023 Beach Road Weekend Music Festival
Construction begins at Spring Park
New Spring Park uses urban ecology innovation
Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges to headline 2023 Beach Road Weekend Music Festival
The Beach Road Weekend music festival has jut announced the initial lineup for the 2023 festival August 25 – 27, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park on beautiful Martha’s Vineyard.
Gilded Age Lecture Series explores a fascinating period
The series examines all aspects of the American Gilded Age, a period of significant change and innovation that spans roughly 1870-1910 – a time when the grandest of the Preservation Society’s historic houses were built, including The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and Rosecliff.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Raven
“Raven is a sweetheart who feels aaaall of the feels. She adores her humans, and displays her affection with gusto.”
Newport String Project receives recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts
This grant will support performances by our resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, pop-up performances at local community meals, and two Open Mic night events that feature performances by our students.
‘We’re Gonna Die’ opening January 19 at Wilbury Theatre, we speak to Director Marcel A. Mascaro
Award-winning play by Young Jean Lee coming to Providence
Community farm plots are available for the 2023 growing season at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
Grow community connections and fresh produce with a community farm plot at AgInnovation Farm
Rep. Edwards sponsors bills on Tiverton charter, school board business, inspection stations, aquaculture farms
Rep. John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth), the Majority Floor Manager of the House of Representatives, has started the new legislative session by introducing four bills focused on local issues.
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge
A Massachusetts man already facing a charge of misleading investigators in the search for his missing wife has now been charged with murder in her disappearance, a top prosecutor said Tuesday.
Madonna unveils 2023 North America and European tour dates
Tour will stop at TD Garden in Boston on August 30, 2023.
Rhode Island Foundation offering nearly $290,000 in grants to help Newport County residents
Nonprofits have until Feb. 9 to apply for grants of up to $10,000
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show is set to play Indian Ranch on July 9
RUMOURS has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail—recreating the band’s legendary persona in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987.
Texas man pleads guilty to role in $1.6M romance scam plot
A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 - Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island
Podcast: A conversation with former URI President Robert L. Carothers
Just My Opinion: Governor McKee likely to name former Commerce Secretary as Rhode Island’s Housing Czar