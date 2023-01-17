New Spring Park uses urban ecology innovation

The Beach Road Weekend music festival has jut announced the initial lineup for the 2023 festival August 25 – 27, 2023 at Veteran’s Memorial Park on beautiful Martha’s Vineyard.

The series examines all aspects of the American Gilded Age, a period of significant change and innovation that spans roughly 1870-1910 – a time when the grandest of the Preservation Society’s historic houses were built, including The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and Rosecliff.

“Raven is a sweetheart who feels aaaall of the feels. She adores her humans, and displays her affection with gusto.”

This grant will support performances by our resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, pop-up performances at local community meals, and two Open Mic night events that feature performances by our students.

Award-winning play by Young Jean Lee coming to Providence

Grow community connections and fresh produce with a community farm plot at AgInnovation Farm

More From What’sUpNewp

Rep. John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth), the Majority Floor Manager of the House of Representatives, has started the new legislative session by introducing four bills focused on local issues.

A Massachusetts man already facing a charge of misleading investigators in the search for his missing wife has now been charged with murder in her disappearance, a top prosecutor said Tuesday.

Tour will stop at TD Garden in Boston on August 30, 2023.

Nonprofits have until Feb. 9 to apply for grants of up to $10,000

RUMOURS has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail—recreating the band’s legendary persona in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987.

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to his role in a romance scam in which women from across the nation were cheated out of a total of about $1.6 million by someone often pretending to be a U.S. Army general.

Weather

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

William H. Ethier

Deborah (Meikle) Cahoon

Geraldine L. Doyle

Pauline Henderson

Popular Stories Right Now