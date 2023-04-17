The Latest: Concert Review and Photos: Suzanne Vega sparkles at Jane Pickens
Plus:
Concert Review and Photos: Suzanne Vega sparkles at Jane Pickens
Singer-songwriters charms fans with new songs and timeless classics
Boston Marathon debuts nonbinary division
Cal Calamia waited extra long to run the Boston Marathon. Being able to enter as a nonbinary athlete made it worth the delay.
Remi Wolf joins 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
Wolf, an American singer and songwriter from California, will perform on Sunday, July 30.
Kenya’s Obiri breaks late to win women’s Boston Marathon
Hellen Obiri took one key lesson away when she ran her first major marathon in New York this past November: Be patient.
Newport String Quartet to perform at Newport Art Museum and Four Corners Art Center
Newport String Project announces May concerts by NSQ in Newport and Tiverton
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (April 10 – 14)
Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
What’s Up in Newport: April 17 – 30
Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport.
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
Defending champion Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon again on Monday, surging to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.
A1 Roofing & Construction receives multiple awards, national recognition
For A1, the awards symbolize many years of striving for superior service, quality, and continued education.
Hug, Scaroni take Boston Marathon wheelchair titles
A familiar name returned to the top of the podium and another one got there for the first time in the wheelchair division at the 127th Boston Marathon.
Obituary: Ruth E. (Hubbard) Pashko
July 09, 1923 – April 12, 2023
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Newport City Council to host a budget workshop
According to the notice of the workshop, the budget overview will focus on thirteen different departments included in the budget.
Ohtani’s start shortened by long rain delay vs. Red Sox
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani had his start shortened by a lengthy rain delay Monday afternoon after he allowed a run in two hitless innings against the Red Sox.
Representative Magaziner submits 15 Community Project Funding requests to help cities, towns, and non-profit organizations
Today, Representative Seth Magaziner (D-RI) announced that he has submitted 15 Community Project Funding requests to the House Appropriations Committee.
Rhode Island Tree Council to host Arbor Day Celebration in Newport
The Newport event marks Rhode Island’s 136th observance of Arbor Day, which recognizes the critical contributions of trees and forests to humanity.