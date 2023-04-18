The Latest: Concert in honor of Mike Renzi to be held in Newport on April 28 featuring pianist Russ Kassoff
Plus: Newport in Bloom announces 2023 Daffodil Days Window Decorating Contest winners | Newport Festivals Foundation and Salve Regina University announce Jazz Summer Camp
Concert in honor of Mike Renzi to be held in Newport on April 28 featuring pianist Russ Kassoff
Concert at Emmanuel Church to benefit the Mike Renzi Musicianship Award scholarship at URI
Newport in Bloom announces 2023 Daffodil Days Window Decorating Contest winners
Now it’s up to the Public to vote for the PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD – their favorite daffodil-decorated window.
Newport Festivals Foundation and Salve Regina University announce Jazz Summer Camp
The camp will conclude with each student performing on stage at the legendary Newport Jazz Festival.
Helly Hansen Newport celebrating its 25th Anniversary
“Helly Hansen Newport was born out of a dream of mine that became reality, and today we’re the oldest Helly Hansen store globally,” said founder-owner Jay Lasky of Newport. “We are incredibly proud of our talented local team of professionals making Helly Hansen Newport a beloved store worldwide. We are incredibly fortunate to call Newport our home and to come to work in the city by the sea everyday.
Angel Olsen to perform at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival
Olsen, an American singer-songwriter from St. Louis, Missouri who lives in Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Salve Regina’s Pell Center hosts conference on U.S. polarization
The half-day conference took place against the backdrop of unprecedented threats from increased polarization, both in and out of the political sphere.
Newport Yacht Club: Registration is open for Essential Paddle Sports Skills and Safety Workshop
This is a free classroom course, open to the public.
Air Force to review base where airman leaked documents
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said he has directed the Air Force inspector general to go look at the Air National Guard unit based in Cape Cod, Massachusetts
Patriots owner Kraft joined by Meek Mill for Holocaust march
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft led a delegation that included rapper Meek Mill on a march in Poland on Tuesday to honor victims and survivors of the Holocaust.
Ben & Jerry’s supports Vermont workers’ unionization drive
Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s said Tuesday it supports a plan to unionize by the workers at a retail shop in the same city where the brand, known as much for its social activism as its products, was founded.
Meet-up to be held in Bristol with local state legislators
Drop by to discuss your concerns, for casual conversation, or just to say, “hi”.
John K Robertson, Ph.D., to kick off a week of lectures for the Battle of Rhode Island Association
John K. Robertson, Ph.D., is a Colonel (Ret.), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with 23 years of service and served on the faculty at West Point. He is the co-owner/editor of the RevWar75.com website.
What’s Up in Newport: April 17 – 30
Newport Restaurant Week, Newport Daffodil Days Festival, Earth Week, SpringFest, Newport Craft Beer Festival, and much more!
Recent Local Obituaries
Loretta Isom
January 15, 1930 – April 14, 2023
Joseph Francis Burns
December 19, 1932 – April 14, 2023
Timothy Patrick Hench
November 01, 1960 – April 13, 2023
