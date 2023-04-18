Concert at Emmanuel Church to benefit the Mike Renzi Musicianship Award scholarship at URI

Now it’s up to the Public to vote for the PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD – their favorite daffodil-decorated window.

The camp will conclude with each student performing on stage at the legendary Newport Jazz Festival.

“Helly Hansen Newport was born out of a dream of mine that became reality, and today we’re the oldest Helly Hansen store globally,” said founder-owner Jay Lasky of Newport. “We are incredibly proud of our talented local team of professionals making Helly Hansen Newport a beloved store worldwide. We are incredibly fortunate to call Newport our home and to come to work in the city by the sea everyday.

Olsen, an American singer-songwriter from St. Louis, Missouri who lives in Asheville, North Carolina, will perform on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

The half-day conference took place against the backdrop of unprecedented threats from increased polarization, both in and out of the political sphere.

This is a free classroom course, open to the public.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said he has directed the Air Force inspector general to go look at the Air National Guard unit based in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft led a delegation that included rapper Meek Mill on a march in Poland on Tuesday to honor victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s said Tuesday it supports a plan to unionize by the workers at a retail shop in the same city where the brand, known as much for its social activism as its products, was founded.

Drop by to discuss your concerns, for casual conversation, or just to say, “hi”.

John K. Robertson, Ph.D., is a Colonel (Ret.), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with 23 years of service and served on the faculty at West Point. He is the co-owner/editor of the RevWar75.com website.

Newport Restaurant Week, Newport Daffodil Days Festival, Earth Week, SpringFest, Newport Craft Beer Festival, and much more!

