The Latest: Common Fence Music changes name, Ragged Island Brewing to open, Jamestown Newport Ferry launches for season
Plus: Kristin Hersh to play City Winery Boston Memorial May 30
Artist Andrew Moon Bain to exhibit works on thirteen billboards across Providence
Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos, DEM announce awardees of over $4 million in grants for local recreation projects across Rhode Island
Fastest-growing counties in Rhode Island
App to provide verified sightings of sharks off New England
Jamestown Newport Ferry has launched for the season
Common Fence Music renamed ‘Newport Live’ – Summer concert series begins June 10 with Kyshona
Ragged Island Brewing Company will host grand opening on May 19
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Governor McKee, RIDOH outline guidance for families impacted by baby formula shortage
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – The A’s will perform on July 22
Kristin Hersh to play City Winery Boston Memorial May 30
Federal grants to support 6 Rhode Island arts organizations
CCRI to host Summer Readiness Program to prepare high school juniors and seniors for college-level courses
Newport Weather Forecast for May 18
Election 2022: Poll: Tight race for Democrat gubernatorial nomination; Magaziner has big lead in race for Congress 2 nomination; candidates, GOP react
This Day in RI History: May 18, 1652 – Rhode Island becomes the first colony to pass an anti-slavery law
Local Obituaries
Around New England
Fastest-growing counties in Massachusetts
Wife denies shooting co-worker in New Hampshire beheading case
Harris tells Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack
Jimmy Butler, Heat seeking to take a 2-0 lead over Celtics
Maine inmate stopped from escaping through hospital ceiling tiles
Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard
Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions
Gillette Stadium kicks off its 2022 concert series this week with two Garth Brooks shows
Cops who shot knife-wielding man in Newtown, MA not criminally responsible
16-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of Connecticut teen
168-year-old Peterboro Basket Co. closing, cites forest pest
Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: May 16 – 22
Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale May 16 – 21
Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20
Blue Man Group returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center MAY 20 – 22, 2022
‘Coffee and Donuts at the Fort’ to be hosted at Butts Hill Fort on May 21
Elliott’s Ride for Everyone returns to Ocean Drive on May 21
Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22
What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21
Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22
Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22
Girls on the Run Rhode Island will host the Girls on the Run 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Bristol on May 22
