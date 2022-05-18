Good Afternoon,

The Latest

Artist Andrew Moon Bain to exhibit works on thirteen billboards across Providence

Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos, DEM announce awardees of over $4 million in grants for local recreation projects across Rhode Island

Fastest-growing counties in Rhode Island

App to provide verified sightings of sharks off New England

Jamestown Newport Ferry has launched for the season

Common Fence Music renamed ‘Newport Live’ – Summer concert series begins June 10 with Kyshona

Ragged Island Brewing Company will host grand opening on May 19

Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

Governor McKee, RIDOH outline guidance for families impacted by baby formula shortage

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – The A’s will perform on July 22

Kristin Hersh to play City Winery Boston Memorial May 30

Federal grants to support 6 Rhode Island arts organizations

CCRI to host Summer Readiness Program to prepare high school juniors and seniors for college-level courses

Newport Weather Forecast for May 18

Election 2022: Poll: Tight race for Democrat gubernatorial nomination; Magaziner has big lead in race for Congress 2 nomination; candidates, GOP react

This Day in RI History: May 18, 1652 – Rhode Island becomes the first colony to pass an anti-slavery law

Around New England

Fastest-growing counties in Massachusetts

Wife denies shooting co-worker in New Hampshire beheading case

Harris tells Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack

Jimmy Butler, Heat seeking to take a 2-0 lead over Celtics

Maine inmate stopped from escaping through hospital ceiling tiles

Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard

Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions

Gillette Stadium kicks off its 2022 concert series this week with two Garth Brooks shows

Cops who shot knife-wielding man in Newtown, MA not criminally responsible

16-year-old arrested in fatal stabbing of Connecticut teen

168-year-old Peterboro Basket Co. closing, cites forest pest

Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107

What’s Up This Week

What’s Up This Week: May 16 – 22

Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale May 16 – 21

Concert to benefit Jamestown Ukraine Relief Project coming to Central Baptist Church May 20

Blue Man Group returning to the Providence Performing Arts Center MAY 20 – 22, 2022

‘Coffee and Donuts at the Fort’ to be hosted at Butts Hill Fort on May 21

Elliott’s Ride for Everyone returns to Ocean Drive on May 21

Newport Yacht Club will host Vessel Safety Checks and No Discharge Inspections on May 21 – 22

What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21

Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22

Candlelight Concert of Remembrance to be held at St. John’s on May 22

Girls on the Run Rhode Island will host the Girls on the Run 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Bristol on May 22

