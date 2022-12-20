Coastal Flood Watch in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

9.54-Acre Property in Paradise Valley Permanently Protected through Conservation Easement

Newport Classical, newportFILM, Samantha Heydt, and Tiverton High School’s CTW Marine Carpentry Program are among the grantees.

Senator Reed’s ‘Congressionally Directed Spending’ to Fund Infrastructure Upgrades, Public Health Enhancements, and Other Community Projects in the State

Our annual round up of specialty shops on Aquidneck Island

Join us on Wednesday, December 21 for live music by Dave /Tessier’s All-Star Stars at 6:15 pm, followed by a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 7:30 pm.

Record-breaking 5,556 gifts donated to Rhode Island children through BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree Program

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Lawmakers using spending bill to delay lobster restrictions

Company asks judge to delay demolition of Vermont school

From colonial to craftsman homes: How 18 popular American architectural styles evolved

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Coastal Flood Watch issued by National Weather Service for Rhode Island and Massachusetts

Homeowners completed 134 million renovation projects since 2019—these were the most common

Aquidneck Land Trust conserves Middletown farmland, protecting drinking water and scenic viewscape

RISCA awards 93 grants to arts and culture organizations, folk artists, individual artists, artists in healthcare

Tiverton Public Library announces January adult programming for tech help, crafts, and more

Rhode Island to receive $199.9 million in earmarks from bipartisan $1.7 trillion appropriations package

Maine woman sentenced to 47 years in death of 3-year-old son

Rhode Island launches $2.5 million ventilation initiative to improve indoor air quality in small businesses

Woonsocket Defense Contractor settles False Claims Act investigation for foreign goods

Shop Local – Last minute holiday gift ideas for 2022

League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection

HII’s Pharos System demonstrates launch and recovery of unmanned vehicle in Newport

What’sUpNewp, JPT to host its annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party on Dec. 21

11th Hour Racing awards grants to nonprofits for Ocean Ecosystem Restoration

Ágora Cultural Architects receives $700,000 grant from Mellon Foundation for Puerto Rican Cultural Corridor in Eastern United States

Winter Solstice Tree Lighting, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and more!