The Latest: Coastal Flood Watch issued by National Weather Service for Rhode Island and Massachusetts
Plus: Aquidneck Land Trust conserves Middletown farmland, protecting drinking water and scenic viewscape
Coastal Flood Watch issued by National Weather Service for Rhode Island and Massachusetts
Coastal Flood Watch in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.
Aquidneck Land Trust conserves Middletown farmland, protecting drinking water and scenic viewscape
9.54-Acre Property in Paradise Valley Permanently Protected through Conservation Easement
RISCA awards 93 grants to arts and culture organizations, folk artists, individual artists, artists in healthcare
Newport Classical, newportFILM, Samantha Heydt, and Tiverton High School’s CTW Marine Carpentry Program are among the grantees.
Rhode Island to receive $199.9 million in earmarks from bipartisan $1.7 trillion appropriations package
Senator Reed’s ‘Congressionally Directed Spending’ to Fund Infrastructure Upgrades, Public Health Enhancements, and Other Community Projects in the State
Shop Local – Last minute holiday gift ideas for 2022
Our annual round up of specialty shops on Aquidneck Island
What’sUpNewp, JPT to host its annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party on Dec. 21
Join us on Wednesday, December 21 for live music by Dave /Tessier’s All-Star Stars at 6:15 pm, followed by a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 7:30 pm.
Here’s a look at all of the latest stories that have been published on What’sUpNewp since our last newsletter.
Record-breaking 5,556 gifts donated to Rhode Island children through BankRI’s Holiday Giving Tree Program
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Lawmakers using spending bill to delay lobster restrictions
Company asks judge to delay demolition of Vermont school
From colonial to craftsman homes: How 18 popular American architectural styles evolved
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Homeowners completed 134 million renovation projects since 2019—these were the most common
Tiverton Public Library announces January adult programming for tech help, crafts, and more
Maine woman sentenced to 47 years in death of 3-year-old son
Rhode Island launches $2.5 million ventilation initiative to improve indoor air quality in small businesses
Woonsocket Defense Contractor settles False Claims Act investigation for foreign goods
League of Women Voters Newport County to hold Candlelight Vigil commemorating January 6th Insurrection
HII’s Pharos System demonstrates launch and recovery of unmanned vehicle in Newport
11th Hour Racing awards grants to nonprofits for Ocean Ecosystem Restoration
Ágora Cultural Architects receives $700,000 grant from Mellon Foundation for Puerto Rican Cultural Corridor in Eastern United States
What’s Up This Week
Things to do this week in and around Newport: Dec. 19 – 25
Winter Solstice Tree Lighting, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and more!