The Latest: Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on Sunday
Plus: WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James L. Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer
Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 16
Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15
What’s Up Interview: RI children’s author and musician Greg Lato
US museums return African bronzes stolen in 19th century
Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 28
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James L. Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer
Letter: Rhode Island needs environmental leaders like Sen. Dawn Euer
Newport shows off its best for the 2022 Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Zeke
New digital series from Rhode Island PBS explores the Art All Around Us
Comic – Sour Grapes: Cloud Nine
With Bergeron back, Bruins will make another run at Cup
What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16
Complementary football got Pats back on track against Lions
Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 3 – 7)
Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Salmon Burgers
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting
Newport City Council to meet in Executive Session on October 12
Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14
Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16
Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15
Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16
Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16
