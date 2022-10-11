Good Afternoon,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend, enjoy!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 16

Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15

What’s Up Interview: RI children’s author and musician Greg Lato

US museums return African bronzes stolen in 19th century

Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 28

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James L. Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer

Letter: Rhode Island needs environmental leaders like Sen. Dawn Euer

Newport shows off its best for the 2022 Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Zeke

New digital series from Rhode Island PBS explores the Art All Around Us

Comic – Sour Grapes: Cloud Nine

With Bergeron back, Bruins will make another run at Cup

What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16

Complementary football got Pats back on track against Lions

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 3 – 7)

Here’s the schedule of our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the candidates

Tiny Kitchen Magic: Salmon Burgers

Value What'sUpNewp? Support What'sUpNewp

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16

Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting

Newport City Council to meet in Executive Session on October 12

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14

Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15

Save The Date: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival returns October 15 – 16

Newport String Quartet launches Newport County Concert Series with performance on Oct. 15

Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 16

Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16

Break Through Waves to host its 2nd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 16

Potter League will host its 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams on Oct. 16

Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16

Fall Cruise Ship schedule