The Latest: Celtica Public House will become The Quencher, Gurney's renamed Newport Harbor Island Resort
Plus: Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond
City of Newport preparing for Broadway Street Fair
Weather forecast for Newport County
DEM identifies victim in Oct. 1 kayaking accident in Narragansett
Last of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to leave shelter
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-large
League of Women Voters of Newport County to screen ‘No Time To Fail’ at The JPT on Oct. 17
Board of Elections adopts protocol for proofing and testing ExpressVote Machines
Letter: Rep. Carson true to her motto of ‘Putting Newport First’
Letter: Portsmouth voters time for change
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee
Rhode Island among states that recorded the biggest increase in their homeless populations
Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee
DEM set to reopen Upper Bay shellfishing on Warwick coastline after emergency closure
Rhode Island among states with the most reported rental scams
What’s Up This Week: Oct. 3 – 10
RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6
What’s Up Interview: Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, playing Greenwich Odeum Thursday, Oct. 6
Lori McKenna to perform at The JPT on October 6
Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6
Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6
Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8
Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10
Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated
