

Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp and a roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend;

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Celtica Public House will become The Quencher, here’s who’s behind it and what they have planned

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina renamed Newport Harbor Island Resort, Davidson Resorts to operate

City of Newport preparing for Broadway Street Fair

Weather forecast for Newport County

DEM identifies victim in Oct. 1 kayaking accident in Narragansett

Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond

Last of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to leave shelter

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-large

League of Women Voters of Newport County to screen ‘No Time To Fail’ at The JPT on Oct. 17

Board of Elections adopts protocol for proofing and testing ExpressVote Machines

Letter: Rep. Carson true to her motto of ‘Putting Newport First’

Letter: Portsmouth voters time for change

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee

Rhode Island among states that recorded the biggest increase in their homeless populations

Bogaerts hits slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee

DEM set to reopen Upper Bay shellfishing on Warwick coastline after emergency closure

Rhode Island among states with the most reported rental scams

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Week: Oct. 3 – 10

RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6

What’s Up Interview: Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, playing Greenwich Odeum Thursday, Oct. 6

Lori McKenna to perform at The JPT on October 6

Newport Historical Society will host its Annual Meeting on October 6

Author David Sedaris coming to The Vets in Providence October 6

Singer/Guitarist/Songwriter Mike Kaufman to play Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church Oct. 8

Providence-Newport Ferry wraps up 2022 season on Oct. 10

Fall Cruise Ship schedule updated