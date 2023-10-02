Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest: Belly fills Fort Adams with good vibes in homecoming show
Plus: Portsmouth man charged with violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act; What Sold?: 25 Newport County properties find new owners in recent sales
Concert Recap and Photos: Belly fills Fort Adams with good vibes in homecoming show
Tons of Alt-Rock energy from legendary Newport band
Portsmouth man charged with violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act
Allegedly shot at Red-Tailed and Cooper hawks to protect squirrels
What Sold?: 25 Newport County properties find new owners in recent sales
From serene coastal retreats to stylish condominium units, here’s a brief overview of 25 properties that sold between September 25 – September 29, 2023.
Environmental groups demand emergency rules to protect rare whales from ship collisions
A coalition of environmental groups is calling on the federal government to enact emergency rules to protect a vanishing species of whale from lethal collisions with large ships.
Topgolf Rhode Island opens in Cranston on October 6
Topgolf’s 91st global venue is located at 120 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston, Rhode Island
Newport police reports for Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
Arrests made for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct.
Nearly $700K in grants available to support local food and seafood businesses in Rhode Island
The LASA Grant Program provides grants that directly benefit and strengthen the local food system in Rhode Island.
Regulators approve temporary extension on Portsmouth LNG facility for upcoming winter
For the fourth consecutive winter, a Portsmouth liquified natural gas facility will serve as a temporary, backup heating source for Aquidneck Island.
Counties in Rhode Island with more precipitation over the past year than average
Read on to see which counties reported more precipitation over the past year than usual.
Project Safe Neighborhoods Investigation nets more than five kilos of fentanyl pills and powder, along with commercial pill presses
Two Rhode Island men were arrested for drug trafficking and more than seven kilos of fentanyl pills and powder, and two commercial pill presses have been seized as the result of an ongoing Project Safe Neighborhoods Investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl pills
What’s Up Newp: Monday, October 2
Author event with Rea Frey and Vanessa Lillie, NEE JAM, and more. Here’s your rundown of all that’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment today.
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.