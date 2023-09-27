Discover more from What's Up Newp
Becky’s BBQ to close its doors after 25 years
Popular restaurant to permanently close on Saturday, September 30
Watch: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
During the conversation we discuss how the new school year is going, get an update on the Rogers High School construction project, and get answers to your questions.
Washington Trust agrees to pay $9 million to resolve redlining claims in Rhode Island
Washington Trust Company has agreed to pay $9 million to resolve allegations that it engaged in a pattern or practice of lending discrimination by redlining majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Rhode Island.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.
Obituary: Lisa Anne Wright
February 25, 1978 – September 24, 2023
Rhode Island Department of Housing announces $10 Million in awards to prevent and respond to homelessness
First round of determinations of funding for the FY24 Consolidated Homeless Fund have been issued to 27 service providers throughout the state for shelter and other operations.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Providence metro area
Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.
Terry Francona set for home finale as Cleveland’s manager before retiring after illustrious career
Terry Francona is down to one home game, a final bow.
Theatre By The Sea announces 2024 Summer Season
Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce the 2024 Summer Schedule for Theatre By The Sea, which will include four sensational musicals.
Controversial songs from the year you were born
Stacker celebrates history’s most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs.
