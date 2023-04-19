The Latest: Bar 12 coming to Broadway; Hyatt opens The Pell in Middletown
Plus: Michael Fine: What’s crazy in health care today | Newport Folk Festival adds Eastern Medicine Singers with Yonatan Gat and Lee Ranaldo to its 2023 lineup
"Bar 12 is downtown Newport's newest speakeasy style cocktail and wine bar. "
“Bar 12 is downtown Newport’s newest speakeasy style cocktail and wine bar. “
Michael Fine: What’s crazy in health care today
What’sUpNewp is pleased that former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, Michael Fine, will be writing columns regularly for What’sUpNewp.
Hyatt opens The Pell in Middletown, its first JdV Hotel in Rhode Island
Hotel is now accepting reservation for stays from April 19, 2023 and beyond.
Rhode Island Red Food Tours return for the 2023 Season
Tours in both Newport and Providence explore the Ocean State’s diverse culinary landscape, new talent, rich history and exceptional flavor.
Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches presidential campaign
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his longshot bid to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year.
El Niño is coming, and ocean temps are already at record highs – that can spell disaster for fish and corals
El Niño can trigger intense and widespread periods of extreme ocean warming known as marine heat waves. They can devastate marine life.
Crew changes mark start of second half of The Ocean Race
There are changes up and down the leaderboard as teams rotate crew ahead of leg 4 start
Newport Folk Festival adds Eastern Medicine Singers with Yonatan Gat and Lee Ranaldo to its 2023 lineup
According to the group’s Facebook Page, Eastern Medicine Singers is an eastern Algonquin language drum group preserving the language by song.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
7th Annual Quahog Week to take place across Rhode Island April 23 – 29
Quahog Week highlights the many businesses committed to growing Rhode Island’s local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs.
The Ocean Race: Indigenous voices lead calls for the ocean’s rights to be recognised
At The Ocean Race Summit Itajaí, Brazil, indigenous leaders, champion sailors and decision-makers call for better governance and recognition of ocean rights
Vermont capital springs to life through poetry each April
As spring starts to blossom in New England, some Vermont communities come to life with the sites and sounds of written verse.
What’s Up in Newport: April 17 – 30
Newport Restaurant Week, Newport Daffodil Days Festival, Earth Week, SpringFest, Newport Craft Beer Festival, and much more!
