“Bar 12 is downtown Newport’s newest speakeasy style cocktail and wine bar. “

What’sUpNewp is pleased that former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, Michael Fine, will be writing columns regularly for What’sUpNewp.

Hotel is now accepting reservation for stays from April 19, 2023 and beyond.

Tours in both Newport and Providence explore the Ocean State’s diverse culinary landscape, new talent, rich history and exceptional flavor.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his longshot bid to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year.

El Niño can trigger intense and widespread periods of extreme ocean warming known as marine heat waves. They can devastate marine life.

There are changes up and down the leaderboard as teams rotate crew ahead of leg 4 start

According to the group’s Facebook Page, Eastern Medicine Singers is an eastern Algonquin language drum group preserving the language by song.

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

Quahog Week highlights the many businesses committed to growing Rhode Island’s local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs.

At The Ocean Race Summit Itajaí, Brazil, indigenous leaders, champion sailors and decision-makers call for better governance and recognition of ocean rights

As spring starts to blossom in New England, some Vermont communities come to life with the sites and sounds of written verse.

Newport Restaurant Week, Newport Daffodil Days Festival, Earth Week, SpringFest, Newport Craft Beer Festival, and much more!

June 20, 1938 – April 16, 2023

