Tax-relief for year-round Newport residents, Land in Portsmouth feches $2 million, Adoptable Pet Of The Week
What's Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21
House OKs bill to provide tax relief to year-round Newport residents
What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21
Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment tours NUWC Division Newport
Vacant land on Carnegie Harbor Drive in Portsmouth sells for $2 million
Newport Restaurant Group announces 18 promotions and new hires for senior-level positions
Head of Care New England Health System announces retirement
Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family’s estate
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
BankNewport 10 Miler returns on June 5, will benefit the Fort Adams Trust and Boys and Girls Club of Newport County
Karma Kitchen wins ‘People’s Choice’ Award in Daffodil Days window contest
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Sylvan Esso will perform on July 24
West Bay Community Theater to open new space in Wickford
Adoptable Pet of The Week: Nelson
Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 11
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Devers’ slam leads Red Sox, clean-shaven Cora over Braves
Jarvis, Raanta help Carolina top Bruins for 3-2 series lead
Concert Recap and Photos: Trey Anastasio Band jams at Roadrunner
Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: May 9 – 15
Edward Hirsch to present ‘The Heart of American Poetry at Charter Books on May 11
Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY coming to PPAC May 11-15
Newport City Council will host its next Regular Council Meeting on May 11, here’s a look at what’s on their docket
Michelangelo – A Different View’ coming to the RI Convention Center May 12-June 12
FABRIC Arts Festival returns to Fall River for 3rd edition May 12-14
Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13
Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14
RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14
NUWC Division Newport to hold hiring event for STEM, information technology careers on May 14
Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week set for May 15-21
