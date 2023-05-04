The Latest: Aquidneck Island Police Parade returns on Sunday; Ocean Live buildout underway at Fort Adams State Park
Plus: What’s Up This Weekend; ‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: May 5 – 7
Carbon Leaf, Cinco de Mayo parties, Kentucky Derby, May Beer Hall, Aquidneck Island Police Parade, and more!
Ocean Live buildout underway at Fort Adams State Park
Ocean Live Park is the race village for The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
Aquidneck Island National Police Parade returns on May 7
This year’s parade will honor the 245 officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022, including Bristol, Connecticut, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hazmy as well as Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 5-7)
Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day, a moonlit ride and more!
Shipping company to pay $2.25M for environmental infractions
The violations took place when the tanker was transporting a cargo of diesel from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to Rhode Island, prosecutors said.
Ticket Giveaway: Steve and Bokani Dyer Quartet to perform at ‘Newport Live’ show May 5
Groundbreaking jazz from South African quartet
The Ocean Race: Malizia into the lead as teams speed north
Will Harris and his Malizians have edged in front of 11th Hour Racing Team as teams push towards speed records
Moderna tops 1Q forecasts; vaccine sales plunge as expected
Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. climbed 3% to $133.97 while broader indexes fell slightly in mid-morning trading Thursday.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century
Keep reading to discover which vintage names are losing ground in the 21st century and whether yours or the name of someone you know might be one of them.
Wickford In Bloom: Historic Home and Garden Tour returns June 24 – 25
The self-guided tour starts at Updike Park (corner of Brown and West Main Streets) in the heart of charming Wickford Village and features gardens and homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets.
Choral Collective of Newport County to present annual ‘Song Fest’ on May 20
The concert will feature the Newport County Youth Chorus Prep Chorus, the Aquidneck Singers and CCNC’s newest ensemble, QUORUS.
Newport Restaurant Group elevates CFO Mick Lamond to Executive Vice President
In his new position, Lamond will oversee the day-to-day operations of NRG, including more than a dozen restaurant, hotel, and special event venues and real estate holdings, working alongside CEO Paul O’Reilly to ensure the company’s strategic goals are met.
Newport Navy Choristers to perform May 19 benefit concert for James L. Maher Center
The Newport Navy Choristers and the James L. Maher Center are both turning 70 this year, and they are celebrating with a special concert event benefiting the Maher Center.
MVYRADIO awards 7th round of ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants
So far, MVYRADIO has donated $24,000 worth of airtime to this initiative.
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
A powerful explosion Thursday at a troubled pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts left one worker missing in a building the local fire chief said was too dangerous to search.
Obituary: STSC Arthur “Curt” Curtis Berggren Jr., USN, (Ret.)
September 23, 1956 – December 20, 2022
The Ocean Race Europe will take place in 2025
Host Cities are invited to express interest in hosting the event scheduled to take place across Europe during the summer of 2025.
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Legislation introduced by Britt and Murphy, along with Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
