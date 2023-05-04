Carbon Leaf, Cinco de Mayo parties, Kentucky Derby, May Beer Hall, Aquidneck Island Police Parade, and more!

Ocean Live Park is the race village for The Ocean Race Newport Stopover

This year’s parade will honor the 245 officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022, including Bristol, Connecticut, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hazmy as well as Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci.

Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day, a moonlit ride and more!

The violations took place when the tanker was transporting a cargo of diesel from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to Rhode Island, prosecutors said.

Groundbreaking jazz from South African quartet

Will Harris and his Malizians have edged in front of 11th Hour Racing Team as teams push towards speed records

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. climbed 3% to $133.97 while broader indexes fell slightly in mid-morning trading Thursday.

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

Keep reading to discover which vintage names are losing ground in the 21st century and whether yours or the name of someone you know might be one of them.

The self-guided tour starts at Updike Park (corner of Brown and West Main Streets) in the heart of charming Wickford Village and features gardens and homes located on picturesque tree-lined streets.

The concert will feature the Newport County Youth Chorus Prep Chorus, the Aquidneck Singers and CCNC’s newest ensemble, QUORUS.

In his new position, Lamond will oversee the day-to-day operations of NRG, including more than a dozen restaurant, hotel, and special event venues and real estate holdings, working alongside CEO Paul O’Reilly to ensure the company’s strategic goals are met.

The Newport Navy Choristers and the James L. Maher Center are both turning 70 this year, and they are celebrating with a special concert event benefiting the Maher Center.

So far, MVYRADIO has donated $24,000 worth of airtime to this initiative.

A powerful explosion Thursday at a troubled pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts left one worker missing in a building the local fire chief said was too dangerous to search.

September 23, 1956 – December 20, 2022

Host Cities are invited to express interest in hosting the event scheduled to take place across Europe during the summer of 2025.

Legislation introduced by Britt and Murphy, along with Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.