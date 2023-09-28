Discover more from What's Up Newp
The Latest: A look at what's up this weekend
Plus: Report says Rhode Island schools face numerous challenges; Newport police reports for September 25 – 28; and more.
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 28 – Oct. 1
On Tap This Week: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair, Half-Way to St. Patrick’s Day, and more.
Report says Rhode Island schools face numerous challenges
As Rhode Island’s public schools emerge from the pandemic they face “numerous challenges,” from declining enrollment and rising absenteeism to mental health issues and a “tight educator labor market,” according to a report released today
Cassandra Earle named new Communications Director at Discover Newport
Earle will be responsible for implementing public relations and media strategies for Discover Newport and facilitating editorial coverage of the destination.
Newport police reports for September 25 – 28
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Monday, September 25 through 7 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023.
AARP: R.I. ranks 12th in U.S. for long-term care services and support for older Americans, including family caregivers
Report Finds Systemic Gaps in Critical Categories
DEM stocking 25 waterways with Brook and Rainbow Trout for the Columbus Day Holiday Weekend
The following areas will be stocked from Thursday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 with Rainbow and Brook trout:
PPL Foundation supports sustainable agriculture education at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm with a $20,000 grant
The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm has received a generous grant in the amount of $20,000 from Rhode Island Energy and the PPL Foundation’s Empowering Communities Grant program to support programming at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm.
Aquidneck Land Trust announces 2023 Art & Writing Contest
The contest encourages students to create artwork, written essays, and poems that express their appreciation of the Island’s natural beauty.
Obituary: Scott Hellquist
December 28, 1975 – September 23, 2023
Obituary: Margaret Susan Caron
December 05, 1961 – September 25, 2023
What’s Up Newp: Thursday, September 28
Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week, Oyster Class, An Evening for Education, and more. Here’s your detailed rundown of all that’s happening for events, live music, entertainment, and more today