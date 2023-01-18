The Latest: A look at what's up this week and weekend; City of Newport looking for residents to serve on Boards and Commissions; Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
Plus: New legislation would make school lunch free for all public school students in Rhode Island
What’s Up this week in and around Newport: Jan. 18 – 22
A Real Weird January Beer Hall, Newport Live presents Chris Spedding Trio, Candlelight Dinner at The Reef, and more!
City of Newport looking for residents to serve on Boards and Commissions
The City of Newport is currently looking to fill several vacancies on a number of volunteer groups, including the Newport Planning Board, Historic District Commission, Zoning Board of Review, and Waterfront Commission.
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
Retail location will sell products from dozens of local businesses
Free weaving and printmaking drop-in workshops coming to Jamestown Arts Center
Co-curators, Melissa Seitz and Casey Weibust, with a number of exhibiting artists, will demonstrate and facilitate a hands-on experience utilizing processes seen in many of this show’s vibrant pieces.
Prosecutor: Brian Walshe looked up how to dispose of body
The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day went online to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body, and clothes and other items belonging to the woman with her DNA were found at a trash processing facility, a prosecutor said at his arraignment Wednesday on murder and other charges.
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday.
Grocery items that rose in price the most in December
Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the eight grocery items that experienced the largest price increases in the last month.
Grocery items that dropped in price the most in December
Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 10 grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in December
Man who had more than 200 firearms at home pleads guilty
A Rhode Island man who had more than 200 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lying to federal authorities about his drug use when he purchased the weapons.
New legislation would make school lunch free for all public school students in Rhode Island
Rep. Justine Caldwell has introduced legislation to make school lunch free for all public school students in Rhode Island.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Kitty
“Kitty is the name and big purrs are my game! I am a very handsome man always dressed impeccably in my tuxedo.”
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration.
Westerly woman wins $172,167 on Wild Money jackpot game
Rhode Island also had two Mega Millions winners claim their prizes at Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters.
How gas prices have changed in the Providence Metro area in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence using data from AAA.
Governor McKee taps Stefan Pryor, Hannah Moore to lead Rhode Island’s Department of Housing
Pryor served as the State’s first Secretary of Commerce. Pryor previously served as Deputy Mayor and Director of Economic and Housing Development in Newark, N.J.
EXPLAINER: Biden inaction, mixed signals on death penalty
In Boston, the Justice Department is pressing judges to uphold Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence.
Audition Alert: Theatre By The Sea seeking Equity and Non-Equity Adult Performers for 2023 Summer Season
Equity and Non-Equity Adult Auditions for Theatre By The Sea’s 2023 Season on Jan 28 & 29
Join the Force: Narragansett Police Department is hiring
Chief Sean Corrigan announced that the department is looking for qualified candidates to join the force.
CCRI names Jonathan Miller Dean of Student Engagement
Dean Miller joins CCRI from Northern Essex Community College where he served as the Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and later Dean of Students.
Student, 15, dies after skiing accident at Gunstock Resort
A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said.
