A Real Weird January Beer Hall, Newport Live presents Chris Spedding Trio, Candlelight Dinner at The Reef, and more!

The City of Newport is currently looking to fill several vacancies on a number of volunteer groups, including the Newport Planning Board, Historic District Commission, Zoning Board of Review, and Waterfront Commission.

Retail location will sell products from dozens of local businesses

More From What’sUpNewp

Co-curators, Melissa Seitz and Casey Weibust, with a number of exhibiting artists, will demonstrate and facilitate a hands-on experience utilizing processes seen in many of this show’s vibrant pieces.

The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day went online to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body, and clothes and other items belonging to the woman with her DNA were found at a trash processing facility, a prosecutor said at his arraignment Wednesday on murder and other charges.

A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the eight grocery items that experienced the largest price increases in the last month.

Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 10 grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in December

A Rhode Island man who had more than 200 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home pleaded guilty on Wednesday to lying to federal authorities about his drug use when he purchased the weapons.

Rep. Justine Caldwell has introduced legislation to make school lunch free for all public school students in Rhode Island.

“Kitty is the name and big purrs are my game! I am a very handsome man always dressed impeccably in my tuxedo.”

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration.

Rhode Island also had two Mega Millions winners claim their prizes at Rhode Island Lottery Headquarters.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence using data from AAA.

Pryor served as the State’s first Secretary of Commerce. Pryor previously served as Deputy Mayor and Director of Economic and Housing Development in Newark, N.J.

In Boston, the Justice Department is pressing judges to uphold Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence.

Equity and Non-Equity Adult Auditions for Theatre By The Sea’s 2023 Season on Jan 28 & 29

Chief Sean Corrigan announced that the department is looking for qualified candidates to join the force.

Dean Miller joins CCRI from Northern Essex Community College where he served as the Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and later Dean of Students.

A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said.

Weather

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular Stories Right Now