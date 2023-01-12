Hoods Up Weekend, Comedy Night at Rejects, Improv Comedy, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.

Wind Advisory issued for Southeastern Massachusetts and Northern and Southern Rhode Island

According to the advisory, residents can expect south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with a delicious Lunar New Year Lunch at Castle Hill Inn

Newly Appointed Executive Chef Andy Taur Crafts Lunar New Year Menu at Castle Hill Inn

Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s

Exxon Mobil’s scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists’ conclusions, a new study says.

Premier Lacrosse League announces Gillette Stadium as site for 2023 Quarterfinals

Home of the Patriots and Revolution will host opening round of playoffs for second consecutive season on weekend of Sept. 1-4

Some Homeless Shelters consider purchasing motels to combat homelessness

Some non-profit homeless shelters in Rhode Island are considering the purchase of motels and hotels to accelerate efforts to develop more short-term and permanent affordable housing, according to a prominent industry executive.

125 acres of forested land in North Kingstown to be protected for recreational use

The conservation of the D’Ambra property will add to more than 1,100 acres of protected lands in the Narrow River Watershed and help to further protect the water quality of the Mattatuxet and waters downstream, including Shady Lea Brook, Carr Pond, and the Narrow River.

Middletown deli, a Providence hookah lounge, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island

The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Danielle Ogden takes the helm as Interim Executive Director at Newport Art Museum

The Museum will be launching a national search for a new Executive Director in the coming months.

Lobsters versus right whales: The latest chapter in a long quest to make fishing more sustainable

To fish the oceans sustainably, nations must reduce bycatch, or accidental catches. But fishermen often resist changing gear or techniques that kill nontargeted species.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Obituary: Eileen A. Dallow

