The Latest: A conversation with Jim Weider of The Weight Band; What's up this week and weekend
Plus: newportFILM to screen Master of Light on Thursday
What’s Up Interview: Jim Weider of The Weight Band, playing Jane Pickens Thursday, August 25
What’s Up this week in Newport County: August 22 – 28
Reports of hate crimes are rising—here are how protections vary by state
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class to be held in Jamestown
What Sold: 12 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (August 15 – 19)
7-Day weather forecast for Newport County
Biggest sources of immigrants to Rhode Island
newportFILM to screen SXSW Grand Jury Award-Winning Film ‘Master of Light’ at Marble House on August 25
Today In Newport History: August 22, 1762 – Ann Franklin Takes Over Newport Mercury, Becomes First Female Editor in U.S.
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
Secretary Gorbea reminds Rhode Islanders of August 23 mail ballot application deadline
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on August 24
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Bold Point Park August 26
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
Rhode Island Folk Festival returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28
