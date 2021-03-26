The Latest: 9,000 vaccination appointments will be available at 5 pm today; Matt’s Local Pharmacy to begin offering vaccine
9,000 vaccination appointments will be available at 5 pm today; Matt’s Local Pharmacy to begin offering vaccine
Newport Chowder Company bringing their ‘Chowder Cart’ to Newport
Department of Health provides an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts
12 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (March 27 – 28)
Wishing Stone Farm among seven projects to receive Produce Safety Improvement Grants
CCRI’s free youth boatbuilding course offers hands-on training in a growing industry
40 facts you might not know about Newport
Tennis Hall of Fame to re-open April 1
This Passover, as in the past, will be a time to recognize tragedies and offer hope for the future
What’s Up in Newport County Today: Friday, March 26
This Day in RI History: March 26, 1953 Lincoln Chafee is born
Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, dinner on April 4
Stephen Waluk resigns as chairman of Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority
Attention Veterans - There is a free clinic in Kingston and Swansea this weekend.
NUWC - NUWC Division Newport leads warfare centers in patent awards, honors 2020 inventors
Broadway World - PPAC's Community Outreach Committee Announces ARTS Scholarships 2021 Recipients
Salve Today - Certified students offering free tax preparation assistance
URI Today - Coastal State Discussion Webinar: Detecting the Next Harmful Algal Bloom
