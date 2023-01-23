9 homes changed hands across Newport County last week.

Winter Speaker Series, Improv with The Bit Players, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.

Despite being a “tripod”, Dee-Dee is a lively and energetic pup who loves going for walks in the woods and trips to the beach.

The cinematic ad campaign treats The Breakers like a movie — not a mansion

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence using data from AAA.

Rhode Island Department of State launches Address Confidentiality Program

Expanded program enables victims of domestic violence, other crimes to protect their home address

Feds deny emergency call to slow ships, ease whale strikes

The U.S. government has denied a request from a group of environmental organizations to immediately apply proposed ship-speed restrictions in an effort to save a vanishing species of whale.

15 local students land on University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester

The following Newport County students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester.

Hardest college to get into in every state

To see which schools in each state are the most difficult to get into, Stacker combed through Niche’s 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America ranking.

Test your knowledge of Portsmouth History at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille on Feb. 16

All trivia questions are focused are Portsmouth’s rich history and includes a diverse selection of questions relating to landmarks, individuals, events and more. Questions were created by Portsmouth Town Historian, Jim Garman, who will be on hand to judge the event.

Del’s Lemonade franchise, a Middletown deli, a profitable sandwich shop, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island

The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens

The center will allow riders to switch modes of transportation easily between commuter rail operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and RIPTA’s statewide bus network, making it easier and more convenient for many Rhode Islanders traveling to and from Boston and other destinations in Massachusetts.

Tiverton student named to Fall 2022 Provost’s List at Hofstra University

Rebecca Vaillancourt, of Tiverton, earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2022 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University.

Newport String Quartet to present concerts in Newport and Jamestown

In partnership with Music at Trinity and The Jamestown Arts Center, the quartet will present an impressive program of works by Joseph Bologne, Clarice Assad, and Felix Mendelssohn.

UN Secretary-General: “Ending the ocean emergency is a race we must win”

At The Ocean Race Summit Mindelo, the UN chief added: “Working as one, it is a race we can win”

Rhode Island Wind Ensemble’s ‘One World’ concert to benefit Seamen’s Church Institute

One World: A Concert by the Rhode Island Wind Ensemble Benefiting the Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport

Three local students land on Hofstra University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List

Hofstra University recently named its Fall 2022 Dean’s List, and three students from Newport County were among those being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement.

Obituary: Barbara Ann Mureddu

May 25, 1939 – January 18, 2023

Thomas M. Butala

June 05, 1955 – January 20, 2023

