The Latest: $4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week; Newport Mansions invites visitors to ‘Live the Drama’
Plus: What’s Up this week in and around Newport: Jan. 23 – 29; Meet Dee-Dee: The tri-legged German Shepherd Mix who loves life
$4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week
9 homes changed hands across Newport County last week.
What’s Up this week in and around Newport: Jan. 23 – 29
Winter Speaker Series, Improv with The Bit Players, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.
Meet Dee-Dee: The tri-legged German Shepherd Mix who loves life
Despite being a “tripod”, Dee-Dee is a lively and energetic pup who loves going for walks in the woods and trips to the beach.
Newport Mansions invites visitors to ‘Live the Drama’
The cinematic ad campaign treats The Breakers like a movie — not a mansion
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence using data from AAA.
Rhode Island Department of State launches Address Confidentiality Program
Expanded program enables victims of domestic violence, other crimes to protect their home address
Feds deny emergency call to slow ships, ease whale strikes
The U.S. government has denied a request from a group of environmental organizations to immediately apply proposed ship-speed restrictions in an effort to save a vanishing species of whale.
15 local students land on University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester
The following Newport County students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester.
Hardest college to get into in every state
To see which schools in each state are the most difficult to get into, Stacker combed through Niche’s 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America ranking.
Test your knowledge of Portsmouth History at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille on Feb. 16
All trivia questions are focused are Portsmouth’s rich history and includes a diverse selection of questions relating to landmarks, individuals, events and more. Questions were created by Portsmouth Town Historian, Jim Garman, who will be on hand to judge the event.
Del’s Lemonade franchise, a Middletown deli, a profitable sandwich shop, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.
New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens
The center will allow riders to switch modes of transportation easily between commuter rail operated by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) and RIPTA’s statewide bus network, making it easier and more convenient for many Rhode Islanders traveling to and from Boston and other destinations in Massachusetts.
Tiverton student named to Fall 2022 Provost’s List at Hofstra University
Rebecca Vaillancourt, of Tiverton, earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2022 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University.
Newport String Quartet to present concerts in Newport and Jamestown
In partnership with Music at Trinity and The Jamestown Arts Center, the quartet will present an impressive program of works by Joseph Bologne, Clarice Assad, and Felix Mendelssohn.
UN Secretary-General: “Ending the ocean emergency is a race we must win”
At The Ocean Race Summit Mindelo, the UN chief added: “Working as one, it is a race we can win”
Rhode Island Wind Ensemble’s ‘One World’ concert to benefit Seamen’s Church Institute
One World: A Concert by the Rhode Island Wind Ensemble Benefiting the Seamen’s Church Institute of Newport
Three local students land on Hofstra University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Hofstra University recently named its Fall 2022 Dean’s List, and three students from Newport County were among those being recognized for their outstanding academic achievement.
Rhode Island filmmakers release new feature-length thriller 'The Killers Next Door'
