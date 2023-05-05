The Latest: 2023 Cruise Ship schedule | Aquidneck Island rallies behind David Sparks
Plus: Senator Reed visits Norman Bird Sanctuary | Adoptable dog of the week
Here are the cruise ships that are scheduled to visit Newport in 2023
63 cruise ships, including the Queen Mary II, are scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island in 2023.
Strength in Unity: Aquidneck Island rallies behind David Sparks
In times of adversity, it is often said that the true strength of a community is revealed. Today, I wanted to highlight the journey of one of our own, David Sparks, as he faces a battle with colon cancer.
27 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, May 5 – 7, 2023.
Senator Reed visits Norman Bird Sanctuary, plants a Cherry Tree
U.S. Senator Jack Reed today visited Norman Bird Sanctuary to celebrate the important work being done to engage Rhode Islanders around preserving, protecting, and enjoying nature, and to applaud a recent grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) People’s Garden Initiative.
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Odie
“Meet Odie, a lovable and energetic dog looking for a new home!”
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 6 – 13)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
Van Morrison’s concert at PPAC postponed until September 22 and 24
Concerts originally scheduled for May 11-12
Rhode Island Senate passes Senator Euer’s environmental justice bill
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer to create environmental justice zones throughout the state. Such zones would have an additional layer of protection from new, polluting developments.
Newport In Bloom to host its Annual Plant Sale on May 21
Time to start your Spring planting – while supporting a great cause.
RIDOT provides weekly updates on Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
“The road to nowhere is gone”
Here’s what happened this week at the Rhode Island General Assembly
Rhode Island legislators were hard at work this week, passing a variety of bills on topics ranging from housing development to domestic workers’ rights.
Highest-rated free things to do in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card.
Home on Chartier Circle in Newport sells for $5.5 million
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the second-highest sale in Newport year-to-date.
The Ocean Race: Opportunity knocks
The leaders have gybed with a windshift while Biotherm loses the wind…
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: May 5 – 7
Carbon Leaf, Cinco de Mayo parties, Kentucky Derby, May Beer Hall, Aquidneck Island Police Parade, and more!
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (May 5-7)
Cello Fest, The Wallflowers, RIPO and Lydia Loveless
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 5-7)
Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day, a moonlit ride and more!
