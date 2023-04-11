The Latest: 14 homes changed hands in Newport County last week | Rickie Lee Jones to perform at The JPT
Plus: Gray Seal pup released at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown after recovery | Singer Matt York presents ‘Willie Nelson: Songs and Stories’ at Newport Playhouse on April 29
What Sold: 14 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (April 3 -7)
Last week, 14 properties were sold in Newport County, each with their unique features and amenities.
Gray Seal pup released at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown after recovery
The juvenile gray seal was released on April 11 after arriving at the facility earlier this year in a collaborative effort by international organizations upon discovery of stranding in Bermuda.
Rickie Lee Jones to perform at The JPT Film & Event Center on June 17
Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook.
What’s Up Interview: Singer Matt York presents ‘Willie Nelson: Songs and Stories’ at Newport Playhouse on April 29
Show to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday
New state-of-the-art Matunuck Shellfish Hatchery and Research Center will cultivate Aquaculture Innovation & Economic Growth for Rhode Island
This new 4,118 square-foot facility, a partnership between URI and Matunuck Oyster Farm, will serve as a full-scale nursery/hatchery, growing and supplying oyster seed in Rhode Island and beyond.
Homeless shelter staff take “pause” after co-worker killed
A Vermont homeless shelter where police say a resident killed the coordinator using an ax and a knife last week will be closed for the rest of the month as staff take three weeks off to grieve the loss of their co-worker, an official said.
McKee Administration announces launch of program that will award $3 million to support minority business enterprises in Rhode Island
Funded in the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, the Minority Business Accelerator Program is a collection of initiatives aimed at enhancing the growth of minority business enterprises in Rhode Island.
Chelsea Handler coming to The Vets on November 19
Tickets On Sale April 14 at TheVetsRI.com
STDs are on the rise. This morning-after-style pill may help
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
Senator DiPalma to deliver the keynote address at CCRI’s 2nd Annual Cybersecurity Night
Cybersecurity Night is an opportunity for current and prospective students to learn about the college’s Cybersecurity associate degree and Cyber Defense Path from current faculty members in addition to meeting representatives from industry partners and four-year universities.
11th Hour Racing supports Sail Newport to create Rhode Island’s free after-school sailing program for Newport Public Schools
The two organizations join forces to create a legacy from The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
Attorney General Neronha joins multistate coalition to fight back against decision to block medication abortion access
If allowed to take effect, the Texas ruling would effectively undo the over two-decade old approval of the medication abortion drug, mifepristone by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Moderna says potential flu vaccine needs more study
Moderna shares slipped Tuesday morning after the COVID-19 vaccine developer said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial.
What’s Up this week in Newport: April 10 – 16
Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.