Last week, 14 properties were sold in Newport County, each with their unique features and amenities.

The juvenile gray seal was released on April 11 after arriving at the facility earlier this year in a collaborative effort by international organizations upon discovery of stranding in Bermuda.

Throughout her career, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has interpreted an extraordinarily wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop, but until now, she had never devoted an entire album to the American Songbook.

Show to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday

This new 4,118 square-foot facility, a partnership between URI and Matunuck Oyster Farm, will serve as a full-scale nursery/hatchery, growing and supplying oyster seed in Rhode Island and beyond.

The juvenile gray seal was released on April 11 after arriving at the facility earlier this year in a collaborative effort by international organizations upon discovery of stranding in Bermuda

A Vermont homeless shelter where police say a resident killed the coordinator using an ax and a knife last week will be closed for the rest of the month as staff take three weeks off to grieve the loss of their co-worker, an official said.

Funded in the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, the Minority Business Accelerator Program is a collection of initiatives aimed at enhancing the growth of minority business enterprises in Rhode Island.

Tickets On Sale April 14 at TheVetsRI.com

U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.

Cybersecurity Night is an opportunity for current and prospective students to learn about the college’s Cybersecurity associate degree and Cyber Defense Path from current faculty members in addition to meeting representatives from industry partners and four-year universities.

The two organizations join forces to create a legacy from The Ocean Race Newport Stopover

If allowed to take effect, the Texas ruling would effectively undo the over two-decade old approval of the medication abortion drug, mifepristone by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Moderna shares slipped Tuesday morning after the COVID-19 vaccine developer said its potential flu vaccine needs more study in a late-stage clinical trial.

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now

Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more.