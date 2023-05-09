The Latest: 11th Hour Racing Team leads towards home port | Green Animals Topiary Garden to host Plant Sale
The Ocean Race: GUYOT environnement – Team Europe dismasted in strong winds as 11th Hour Racing Team leads towards home port
All safe on board GUYOT environnement – Team Europe as the fleet emerges from a heinous North Atlantic storm
Green Animals Topiary Garden to host Plant Sale, May 11-13
Floral offerings will include annuals, perennials, lilies, dahlia tubers, geranium standards, and hanging flower baskets.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Mittens B
Meet Mittens B, a charming cat looking for his forever home!
The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering an exclusive “Inside ‘The Gilded Age’” tour
The tour is offered once on Fridays starting May 12 and is limited to a maximum of 12 people.
How gas prices have changed in the Providence metro area in the last week
A gallon of regular gas was $3.54 on average Monday, May 8, according to AAA.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Infosys Hall of Fame Open
Single-session and weekly series tickets for the ATP Tour’s only grass-court tournament played outside of Europe are now available
Robo umps reach Triple-A, but MLB rollout still uncertain
Trailing Nashville with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, St. Paul Saints first baseman Alex Kirilloff watched the 3-2 pitch go by for strike three. He thought it might have missed the high and inside corner.
Smoke House now open for the 2023 season
Smoke House opens for the season with an expanded menu, creative cocktails and mocktails.
Disney Junior Live On Tour coming to The VETS in Providence
Disney Junior’s Hit New Series “SuperKitties” Will Join the Three-Time Pollstar-Nominated Show
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
New Music Festival coming to Wakefield May 27
Festival to kick off Memorial Day Weekend with music, arts, food and more
DEM set to give away 1,000+ more trees through an energy-savings program funded by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
These additional trees will be mailed directly to Rhode Island who reserve them.
Newport’s new parking rates, rules set to begin on July 1st
Changes Include New Rates, 2 Hours Free Resident Parking
Op-Ed: Universal school lunch is a long-time Senate priority
By Sens. Sandra Cano, Jonathon Acosta and Valarie J. Lawson
Obituary: John C. Martin Jr.
October 09, 1934 – May 08, 2023
Obituary: Terry Galvin
February 6, 1948 – May 1, 2023
Obituary: Beverly Ann Segerson
September 30, 1939 – May 03, 2023
What’s Up in Newport: May 8 – 14
The Ocean Race, Tom Rush, The Lone Bellow, Premier of Shaped By Water, and much more!
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
